TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Construction on the new Choccolocco Bridge on County Road 207 is progressing on schedule, according to Talladega County Engineer Shannon Robbins.
“The project is about two-thirds complete,” he said. “We are hopeful that the new bridge will be accessible in October, weather permitting. The project is on schedule of our original time line of between Labor Day and Thanksgiving.”
Robbins said workers began the first pouring of concrete to the bridge’s deck early Tuesday.
“This is the first major pouring of concrete in a series of pourings,” he said. “This will be taking place for about the next six weeks or so.”
Following the concrete pourings, additional work such as guardrail installments and shoulder work will be the final phase of the project. For a more detailed time line of the project, visit http://www.talladegacountyal.org.
“The new bridge is about 4 feet higher than the original,” Robbins said. “The county will be adding some dirt to the surrounding areas and shoulder to help level everything out.”
The bridge will be 470 feet in length from end to end, or about 1.5 times larger than the length of a football field, and will no longer have a 3-ton weight restriction.
“Everything will be in compliance with ALDOT (Alabama Department of Transportation), and the new bridge will be much safer for school buses and other larger vehicles to cross,” he said.
Jensen Construction is serving as the primary contractor for the project.
“They are a very efficient and professional company, who has built enormous bridge projects all over the central part of the United States,” Robbins said.
No traffic problems are expected during the rest of construction.
“The current road detour will be the route for commuters until the project is complete,” he said. “We request that boats or those in the water to not get too close to the construction site for their own protection and safety.”
Work on the replacement of the bridge began in November 2017.
“The project costs $5,720,027, with ALDOT funding 80 percent and Talladega County funding the remaining 20 percent,” Robbins said.
The previous bridge was built in the 1960s and would have likely been closed in 2018, Robbins said, regardless of the replacement project, due to its dilapidated state.
“Bridge projects of this size take time,” he said. “Due to it being over a body of water, there are more safety and logistical steps in the process. There are also many rules, regulations and requirements that must be followed to ensure a quality job for the traveling public. Your patience and understanding for the duration of the project is appreciated.”