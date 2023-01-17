Children’s theatrical group returning to Talladega

The world-renowned Missoula Children’s Theater will return to Talladega next week, Jan. 23-28, for its 23rd annual residency at the historic Ritz Theater.
Open auditions for students in grades 1 through 10 from throughout the greater Talladega area will be conducted by Missoula’s two professional directors on Monday, Jun. 23, at 4 p.m. sharp. There are 50 to 60 roles to be filled in Missoula’s 2023 production of King Arthur’s Quest, including several assistant directors. Interested students are required to stay for the two-hour audition process and, if selected for a role, be prepared to follow an after school rehearsal schedule for the remainder of the week.
Roles to be cast include King Arthur, Guinevere, Merlin, the Raven, Lancelot, the Lady of the Lake, Uther Pendragon, Morgan Le Fay and multiple knights, squires, Camelotians, damsels and minis.
Incoming Ritz Executive Director Lauren Deal said “What is so exciting about a Missoula experience for our kids are the valuable life lessons learned throughout the week. They involve setting ambitious goals with specific objectives to reach them, working together as an effective team, plus learning how to focus and concentrate on the task at hand. So many parents of children in past Missoula shows have told me how much they value the self confidence gained as their child realized what an amazing achievement they can accomplish in such a short time. While new at the Ritz, I’ve observed first hand over the years the positive impact the Missoula experience has had on four generations of our local youth.”
No advance preparation is needed for the audition, but auditioning students should know that the directors tend to favor students who are punctual and well-behaved, who listen carefully and take directions, and who are comfortable showing a big smile and likable personality.
Performances will be Saturday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“With the exception of a two-year COVID hiatus in 2019 and 2020, the historic Ritz Theater has presented an annual weeklong residency by Missoula Children’s Theater since 1997, imparting important life skills that participating students will use for a lifetime,” according to Deal’s predecessor, George Culver.
Missoula’s website describes the play as a chance to “watch the damsels in distress sound the warning of trouble and witness the Lady of the Lake as she produces the sword in the stone. Hide with the Camelotians when the ghost of Arthur’s Father visits the castle and see the giant tower over the questing knights. Cheer for the king when he makes friends with the terrible dragon and listen in as Morgan le Fey and Mordred propose a better plan. Join the knights and squires of the Round Table as they try to do the right thing.”
For more information, please call the Ritz Theater at 256-315-0000.