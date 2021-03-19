Childersburg's Xzavion Garrett signs with Huntingdon College

CHILDERSBURG—Xzavion Garrett signed an academic scholarship and committed to play football at Huntingdon College, a Division III program in Montgomery, on Friday afternoon.
“It was my offer and they made sure that I knew that they wanted me,” Garrett said. “I made sure that was the best decision for me to stay at home rather than go off to another state. I just felt like it was a good decision. I went on a visit and I loved everything about it. They treated me like I was already there. I think I am going to like it.”
Garrett received interest from other schools, but he said the Huntingdon coaches made him feel like he was a priority.
“The other schools that wanted me showed that they wanted me, but Huntingdon just put the icing on it,” Garrett said. “They were consistent contacting me and asking me about it. They made sure that if I didn’t go there that they tried. I really like it.”
Childersburg head coach Johnny Johnson said that Garrett is very deserving of this opportunity.
“It is a great day,” Johnson said. “Anytime you can get a guy to sign to play football on the next level and continue his education it’s great. Zay had a great year for us. We didn’t do what we wanted to do in my first year as we finished 3-7 but he came to work every day. He worked hard in the weight room and on the field. This year, he played more defense than he has ever played, but he produced for us. He is a great kid. They are getting a great student, he does everything right in the classroom and he does everything right outside the classroom. Hopefully, the other guys can see that if you put the work in something good can happen for you.”
Garrett was recruited by the Hawks as a running back. Garrett had a solid season carrying the load for the Tigers in 2020 as he rushed for 815 yards and eight touchdowns. The 5-foot-8 running back intends to earn playing time as a freshman at Huntingdon.
“They can expect me to work for a spot,” Garrett said. “I know when you get to college it’s harder and it’s only harder from there. I know if I don’t start when I get down there that I am going to do all that I can get on the field.”
Being an undersized back is something that has motivated Garrett throughout his high school career. Garrett plans to keep that chip on his shoulder at Huntingdon.
“I know when I get to college that I am going to be with people that are 6-foot-4 and weighing 200 pounds that run a 4.5 or 4.6,” he said. “I already know that when I get there that I am not going to be the best anymore, but l know that I have to work towards being the best again.”
Garrett credits his teammate Lamarr Duncan for helping him earn this opportunity to play football at the next level. Garrett said that Duncan had faith in him when he didn’t have it in himself.
“He knew since we were kids that I could be more than what I thought that I could be,” Garrett said. “It would be days that he would have me out in the rain at the field working on what I need to work on. He was always with me and he always kept me motivated. Even when I was frustrated, he told (me) to keep my head up. It all led to this moment.”