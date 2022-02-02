Childersburg's Swain earns Player of the Week honors

Kordes Swain was selected as The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Childersburg High School’s boys basketball team to a 3-0 record last week.
“It’s exciting to be Player of the Week,” Swain said. “It’s a blessing come true. I thank all of my teammates. They always lift me up when I feel like I’m not having my best game. They are always there when I need them.”
Swain averaged 17 points per game in three wins last week for the Tigers. The junior forward scored 15 points in Childersburg’s 62-6 win over area foe Saks. He also scored 15 points in the Tigers’ 64-51 win over Winterboro. Swain came up huge in Childersburg’s 86-80 win over rival Sylacauga when he recorded 22 points and 19 rebounds.
“When I’m on the court it’s either work or let the other team outwork you,” Swain said. “I just go in with the mindset of doing everything that I can to help my team win.”
In Childersburg’s win over Sylacauga, Swain was able to score timely baskets which helped the Tigers maintain the lead down the stretch. Swain scored nine of his 22 points in the final period against the Aggies.
“Since we were missing our starting point guard, I didn’t want the team to feel like we were missing a man,” Swain said. “(Eighth-grader) Jakorrion Johnson stepped up for us against Sylacauga. Usually, when I go into a game I try to dunk but against Sylacauga, I was like I’ll just sit here and rebound today. Everything that I get I’m going to put it back up. I’m going to be a man today.”
Swain said the atmosphere in the Sylacauga game was unlike anything he has played in.
“It was hot,” he said. “It was amazing. It’s a big rivalry. You didn’t want to mess up in front of all of those folks. You tried not to mess up and tried to do the little things that will help you get over.”
Childersburg coach Johnny Johnson is impressed with the way that Swain has been able to take his game to another level over the last few weeks.
“He’s coming into his own right now,” Johnson said. “He has been playing very well on the board for us. He can go to the free line and make free throws. He is big around the rim, especially against Sylacauga. He had 19 rebounds and 22 points. He and Isaac Marbury were very big for us. He’s averaging a double-double per game for us. He’s a big part of what we want to do offensively and defensively. We can press because we know that we have him back there. He’s averaging three or four blocks per game.”
The Tigers have been hot since the calendar has flipped over to 2022. Childersburg has won 10 out of its last 11 games.
“I feel like we can put Childersburg on the map this year,” Swain said. “We have known each other since middle school. We all played on the same middle school team, so basically, we have all grown up together. I think that’s why we have that connection.”
Childersburg (19-7) is playing its best basketball of the season going into the postseason. Swain feels that this team has a chance to accomplish several of their goals.
“We want to be able to win 20 games and we want to bring the area title back to Childersburg,” Swain said. ”We pray that we can go far in the postseason. Our goal is to go to Birmingham.”
Childersburg will try to earn win No. 20 against Reeltown Wednesday night at 7:30.