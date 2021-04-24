Childersburg's playoff run ends in first round but optimism remains

CHILDERSBURG — Childersburg's best season since 2014 came to an end on Friday night when Ohatchee swept the Tigers 3-0 and 16-4 (five innings) in the opening round of the playoffs, but this could be just the start of the Tigers' run under head coach Josh Podoris.
"I think that is why we can sustain success here. … I've even got an eighth-grader in there that his heart is ripped out right now," Podoris said. "So it means a lot to them. Moving forward, they can say they have been here. … Now that our feet is wet, we will learn."
Podoris, a second-year coach for the Tigers (22-11) counting last season's 10-game schedule, took a moment after the second loss on Friday to remind his team of everything the players accomplished.
"We can't lose track of what we did," Podoris said. "Got to host the first playoff game in seven years, got to win the area for the first time in seven years. You know we wanted to make a run, and we didn't quite get to do that, but we still accomplished something special, and that was one of our goals. So we're going to celebrate that."
Despite the circumstances, Podoris couldn't help but smile when he remembered that sophomore pitcher Lane Dennis would be allowed to throw an extra 20 times per game next season.
That could be huge for the Tigers, considering how effective he was on Friday.
In the first game, Dennis struck out four of the first eight batters he faced. He finished the game striking out seven of 23 batters while allowing only five hits until he reached the 100-pitch limit imposed on sophomores and younger players.
"He's been that way all year," Podoris said. "He gives us a chance every time he touches the rubber, and we can't ask more of him."
Dennis and reliever Jordon Fomby held Ohatchee to seven hits, including two doubles in the first game. That luck didn't hold in game two, where the visiting team finished with 14 hits, including six doubles and one home run.
"Honestly, kids just being loose and knowing alright we've got that one. … No matter what, we get a chance even if they beat us in this game," Ohatchee coach Blake Jennings said of the difference between the two games. "Just played loose, swung it well."
Three to know
— No one swung it better than Ohatchee junior Brenton Honaker. He finished the second game with a game-high four RBIs, two runs scored, and three hits, including one double and the fourth-inning home run, which all but ended the Tigers' chance of extending the game to seven innings.
— Childersburg's defense recorded two outs before Ohatchee's fourth batter in game two stepped up to the plate, but the visitors added seven hits and claimed a 9-0 lead before the Tigers finally got off the field to end the first inning.
— At times in game two, it seemed like Fomby, a senior, was willing the Tigers season to continue all by himself. He finished three-for-three at the plate, including a hit for double, but the senior saved his best work for last when he sent one over the wall for a home run in the fifth and final inning.
Who said
— Podoris on Fomby's performance at the plate in his final game: "He has been our bread and butter hitter all year. That is his fifth home run of the year. He truly is a special player, and I expect him to get signed to a college. He just never quits, and the baseball gods took care of him. His last at-bat, he will forever be able to say, of his high school career ended on a home run."
— Jennings on Dennis: "He's a very good pitcher, and we knew that coming in. We knew he was going to be good. Some of the teams around where they play against us, he'd struck all those guys out."