Childersburg's Lamarr Duncan hauls in 3 TD passes, Daily Home Player of Week honor

CHILDERSBURG -- Lamarr Duncan was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Childersburg High School’s football team to a 26-13 victory over Fayetteville on Saturday.
“I am so excited about being Player of the Week,” Duncan said. “I have been waiting so long to receive an honor like this. I have been waiting since I was in ninth grade to get Player of the Week. I thank my teammates. I appreciate my coach for putting me in the position to make plays.”
Duncan had 150 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Childersburg’s win. The game was originally scheduled for Friday night, but a power outage in Fayetteville forced the game to be moved to Saturday morning.
Duncan made his final game a memorable one as he hauled in touchdown passes of 60, 20 and 30 yards.
“I am proud because I worked so hard to be able to accomplish things like this,” Duncan said. “Zay Garrett and I used to go to the field and work hard for things like this.”
Duncan told head coach Johnny Johnson before the game he thought that he was going to have a big day, and he delivered with the best performance of his career.
“My first touchdown was 60 yards on a go route,” Duncan said. “I burned the defensive back.
“My second touchdown came on an arrow route. I came across the field, I juked one defender and he fell. I was able to make another defender fall to get into the end zone.
“My final touchdown came on a whip route, and I just dove in the end zone for that. I had to have a big game since this was my last game.”
Duncan felt he could have played at the high level he did Saturday throughout the season if he hadn’t broken his wrist in the second game of the year.
“I was hoping that this year was going to be my breakout year, and it would have (been) if I didn’t break my wrist,” Duncan said. “In the game that I did break my wrist, I played the entire game and I scored in that game.
“When I played in a cast, I couldn’t do what I wanted on offense. I feel like when I get the ball in the open field, I am dangerous. I feel if I get the ball in the open field, one man is not going to stop me.”
Johnson was elated Duncan was finally healthy enough to show how dangerous he is with the ball in his hands.
“I thought he played well in his last game,” Johnson said. “I was so happy that he was able to play and use both hands. He is fast and smooth when we get him the ball in open space. I was proud of him to go out and score a little bit.”