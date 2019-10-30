CHILDERSBURG -- A Childersburg woman was arrested on felony assault charges last week stemming from an alleged stabbing outside of Sylacauga in late September.
Brittany Joy Darby, 27, was arrested Oct. 23 on a warrant from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, according to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs. Bond in the case was set at $10,000.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Darby was also arrested on an unrelated warrant charging failure to appear for allegedly providing false information to Childersburg police. Bond on that charge was set at $1,000. Darby was still behind bars as of Wednesday afternoon.
Tubbs said Darby was arrested in connection with an incident that allegedly took place Sept. 28 at a residence near Old Sylacauga Highway and Comerdale Road in southern Talladega County. The victim is a 28-year-old female who was stabbed several times with a knife, Tubbs said.
The victim is expected to survive and make a complete recovery, Tubbs said.
The relationship between victim and suspect was not entirely clear, Tubbs said, although he added neither woman appeared to live at the address where the stabbing took place.
Court documents indicate a preliminary court hearing date had not been set as of Wednesday.
Following a preliminary hearing in District Court, the case against Darby will likely be presented to a grand jury, which will then decide whether to indict her on the assault charge or another criminal charge, or to issue a no bill. If she is indicted, the case would then begin working its way toward trial.
Assault in the second degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.