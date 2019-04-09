CHILDERSBURG – A big celebration is set for Saturday for the anniversary of Hernando DeSoto establishing Childersburg as the oldest community in America 479 years ago, says Tom Roberts, president and CEO of the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Childersburg CoosaFest 479 will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. in the downtown area.
There will be non-stop music from the B101 stage with the Randy Glenn Band (with Roy Strickland); Wes Allen’s Nashburg Bluegrass Band; N.C.N.; Michael Jacobs; Kowaliga American Idol winner Patrick Barnett, of Sylacauga; and Dodson Parkway.
Lots of delicious food will be available, including hot dogs, hamburgers, smoked sausage, homemade candies from Buddy – The Candy Man, nachos, ice cream, boiled, roasted and Cajun peanuts, barbecue, cotton candy, candied apples and even ribs, hot off the grill.
Attractions for the kids will include pony rides, a petting zoo, carnival games, live turtles, adoptable puppies and kittens, free inflatable bounces and kids’ IDs from the Coosa Valley Masonic Lodge.
Vendors will be set up to offer custom T-shirts, all sorts of handmade jewelry, purses, T-shirt jewelry, fresh produce, wireless broadband Internet, gutter systems, Pink Zebra, Avon,
and Paparazzi products, hats, books, personalized car tags, hats and cups, collegiate apparel, wreaths, candles, Matilda Jane Clothing, home décor and re-purposed furniture, wind chimes, dream catchers, home baked goods and even a pet boutique.
Roberts said lots of “our downtown businesses will be open for business, too.” These include Geri’s Gifts, Heaven’s Gold, Cuppa Grace, Keith’s Variety Store and The Italian Café.
Also on this celebration weekend – Friday and Saturday – two of Childersburg’s sport shooting venues – Red Eagle Skeet and Trap and Selwood Farms – will be hosting hundreds of young shooters (and their families and friends) for the Alabama 4-H Shotgun Championships.
For more information on this weekend events call the Chamber at 256-378-5482.