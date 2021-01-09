Childersburg uses strong second-half to overwhelm Comer

On Thursday night, an “awful” third quarter doomed Childersburg in an 82-68 loss to Lincoln. It was a movie Childersburg coach Johnny Johnson had seen several times this season already.
The coach had no desire to rewatch that scene play out again on Friday night when his team led B.B. Comer by four points at halftime, despite looking like a much better team through the first two quarters.
During the break, Johnson challenged his team to end a streak of poor starts after halftime. His players extended their lead with an 8-3 run in the opening minutes of the third quarter and went on to claim a 55-46 victory on the road over B.B. Comer (6-3, with one loss by forfeit) on Friday.
“It was good to come back out and see how we were going to respond,” Johnson said. “I thought we responded well tonight.”
Childersburg sophomore Jordan Mann finished with a game-high 19 points for the Tigers (10-5). Eleven of his points came in the second half.
“He’s a type of kid that he gets down on himself a little bit when the game ain’t going (well),” Johnson said. “So tonight I said ‘let loose right there. … You miss, you miss, a shooter is going to come back and keep shooting the basketball,’ and that’s what he did.”
Two other Tigers scored double-digit points in the victory, with sophomore Isaac Marbury and senior Lamarr Duncan finishing with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
With those three guys shooting so well, Childersburg appeared to have the win locked up when they led by 12 points with 70 seconds left in the game.
B.B. Comer freshman Chris Wilson had other plans. He drained a pair of 3-point shots that had the crowd seeing double to cut Childersburg’s lead down to seven with almost a minute left.
“Chris Wilson is one of the best shooters on the team,” B.B. Comer coach Michael Hale said. “So I got to find a way to get him the ball more outside, but he’s such a big presence inside, so I got to leave him there. So again, that’s another coaching mistake, so I got to figure it out.”
Wilson finished the game with eight points, at least two blocks and forced at least one jump ball call at least once. While the 6-foot-4, 220-pound freshman provided B.B. Comer’s last gasp, it was sophomore Chris Garrett who kept the home team in the game.
He scored nine of his team-high 17 points in the final quarter, and B.B. Comer’s offense rarely looked right unless Garrett was driving to the basket.
“Chris Garrett is one of our true scorers,” Hale said. “He goes inside, when him and Kamore Harris can start attacking that’s kind of where we are at our best. When those guys get to the rim, they open up everything for everybody else.”
Harris, a freshman, finally seemed to get going in the second half when he scored all seven of his points. He was forced out of the game with 3:03 remaining when the officials whistled Harris for a technical foul after his elbow made contact with one of two Childersburg defenders as he attempted to wrestle himself free to make a pass.
Hale said his team’s inability to start fast ultimately doomed B.B. Comer. The Tigers went on a 6-0 run over the final 2.5 minutes of the first quarter to cut Childersburg’s lead down to two points, but that smoothness seemed to evaporate when Hale’s young players found themselves trailing by large margins in the second half.
“I got freshman, sophomores that are just go, go, go. … What got us back in the ball game, we started to slow down,” Hale said. “Again, we don’t really start to get in our groove until two minutes left in the first quarter, and hopefully, you’re not up 20 before we get in that groove.”