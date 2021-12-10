Childersburg uses fourth quarter run to defeat rival B.B. Comer

It was a tale of two halves for the Childersburg High School boys basketball team on Friday. The Tigers overcame a nine-point first-half deficit to defeat B.B. Comer 52-42.
“We weren’t playing our type of basketball, we weren’t doing what we are supposed to do,” Childersburg head coach Johnny Johnson said. “We were letting them control the ball game. We were shooting all those 3s and they weren’t falling. We played bad basketball tonight. I thought the second half we got back in it and we played better than we have been playing, but we still didn’t play Childersburg basketball. We will take the win. It’s one of those games where you down the whole game but you fought back and learned how to win.”
B.B. Comer controlled the first half as they took a 15-9 lead at the end of the first and a 25-16 lead at halftime. In the second half, however, Comer seemed to lose energy without Kamore Harris and Zack Carpenter on the floor. Both players played well in the first half, they were unable to return to the game after the break due to injuries.
The visiting Tigers led 33-22 lead in the third but Childersburg began to chip away at the lead.. Childersburg went on an 8-2 run to cut the lead to 35-30. Kordes Swain and Sharod Robertson scored four points apiece during the run.
Comer took a 36-30 lead into the final period, but it was short-lived.
Issac Marbury took over the game in the fourth for Childersburg. The junior scored nine points during a 16-0 to open the quarter to give Childersburg a 46-38 lead. Sharod Robertson capped off the run by hitting a dagger 3-pointer to seal the win for Childersburg.
What to know:
Childersburg had three players in double figures. Marbury led the way with 18 points. Robertson scored 11 points, while Kordes Swain chipped in with 10 points.
-Comer struggled to score the basketball in the second half. The Tigers only scored 17 points after halftime.
-Chris Garrett led the way for Comer with 11 points.
-Comer outrebounded Childersburg 26-16 in the first half, but Childerburg won the battle of the glass in the second half as they outrebounded Comer 17-9.
Who said:
Johnson on his team out rebounding Comer in the second half: “I told them coming into the game that they were physical and big,” Johnson said. “ I told them if we don’t box out it’s going to be a different ball game. I challenged them at halftime; I told them we have to hit the board. I feel like we have the two best big men in the county with Issac (Marbury) and Cordez (Swain) on the inside. We didn’t play our best night tonight, but we overcame adversity and got the win.”
Up next
Childersburg (7-4) will host Wellborn on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Comer (2-1) will host Fayetteville on Monday at 7:30 p.m.