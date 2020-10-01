Childersburg uses 28-point run to pull away in win over Beulah

CHILDERSBURG -- A momentum-shifting Childersburg defensive play in the third quarter kicked off a 28-point run that gave the Tigers a 42-14 victory over Class 3A, Region 4 foe Beulah on Thursday night.
Tiger defender Elijah Sims hit Beulah quarterback Kaleb Abney to pop the ball upward and into the waiting arms of Hunter Hill, who raced 62 yards for the game-winning score, putting Childersburg up 21-14 with 30 seconds to play in the quarter.
“They (Beulah) came out and took it to us, but I thought we responded good,” Childersburg head coach Johnny Johnson said. “We put some points up there at the end, and the defense played great once we settled down. The offense is going to come around, but we’re 2-2 in the region.”
Childersburg running back Xzavious Garrett added two fourth-quarter touchdowns (20 and 7 yards) to put the game on ice, while Hill drove in the dagger by catching a 45-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Canaan Johnson with 2:21 to play.
Garrett ended his night with 19 carries for 131 and three scores. His first touchdown in the second quarter, a 62-yard sprint, gave Childersburg a 14-7 lead with 8:08 left in the half.
Four to know
- Both teams committed a heap of penalties (Childersburg 12 for 115 and Beulah 14 for 114 yards), but three of the Tigers’ penalties wiped away scoring plays. A block in the back call negated kick returner D.J. Truss’ 62-yard touchdown in the third quarter, while Garrett had a pair of fourth-quarter scores called back due to holding penalties.
- Abney delivered the bulk of Beulah’s offensive production with more than 120 yards on the ground, including a 79-yard run ended by a touchdown-saving tackle from Garrett.
- Hill wasn’t the only Tiger to excel on both sides of the football. Sims caught a 21-yard screen pass from Johnson to tie the game 7-all in the opening quarter.
- Childersburg kicker Dylan Owens made all six of his extra point tries and used his leg to pin Beulah deep in its own territory on kickoffs.
Who said
- Johnson on Hill and Sims: “They stepped up. Hunter played great. Elijah Sims had a big hit on the quarterback so we could get that score right there. We got him on offense a little because we had guys hurt, and he made some catches right there. Hunter made a big play. Everybody stepped up their game, and that’s what we need, everyone to step up their game this time of year.”
- Johnson on bouncing back from a 57-14 loss to rival Sylacauga a week ago: “Last Friday wasn’t a great game for us. I thought we did a good job tonight and coming back during the week. We’ve been practicing hard and getting ready for this week. We didn’t do everything we needed to do … but we rebounded. I’m really proud of the team to even out in the region at 2-2. It was great to get a big win at home.”
- Johnson on penalties: “We’ve got to do a better job with our receivers when they’re out in space. When a defensive guy turns his back, do not block in the black. Put your hands up. That’s what killed us tonight because we left some points out there that we should have had.”
- Childersburg (2-4, 2-2) will travel down Alabama 21 to face region foe Montgomery Catholic next Friday at 7 p.m.
- Beulah (0-6, 0-4) will host Reeltown next Friday at 7 p.m. as the Bobcats keep searching for their first win of the season.