CHILDERSBURG -- Talladega County Central High School’s boys basketball team built an early lead against Childersburg on Wednesday night.
It didn’t last.
After trailing 5-2 early, Childersburg used an explosive 17-0 run as a precursor to a 72-35 rout by the Tigers in the 2019 Talladega County Tournament.
Childersburg head coach Johnny Johnson said he was pleased with his team’s performance and advancing to the semifinals.
“It was good -- a big win,” he said. “I was concerned the whole day about us getting a big win. We played them about a week ago (a 67-47 Childersburg win Jan. 14), but our guys came out (and did well). Anytime you’re on your home floor, you want to be able to advance”
Childersburg senior Kaleon Nix’s 15-point effort was matched by junior guard Isaac Celestine, who came off the bench to hit five 3s. Guard Desmond Pearson and center Emmanuel Traylor scored 12 apiece.
“It was really good to have Emmanuel Traylor and Kaleon Nix back,” Johnson said. “I think everybody played good. I thought the first five did good. I think Desmond did a good job at the point on some possessions, but really the whole (starting) five stood out. Isaac Celestine came off the bench for us and hit some big 3s … He’s a young guy and he can shoot it. He knocked the shots down.”
The Tigers pounced on a 23-10 advantage after one quarter and led 39-17 at halftime.
Fighting Tigers head coach Acardia Garrett said the outcome was humbling.
“We got a straight-down-the-line called game,” he said. “The officiating was good. They gave us the benefit of the doubt … The last three quarters, we just couldn’t capitalize. We couldn’t score. We couldn’t make layups. We couldn’t make free throws. Then, we started turning the ball over. We missed 19 free throws and I don’t know how many layups -- just easy shots at the basket that we blew that could have at least had us in the game.”
Three to know
- TC Central’s free throw shooting fell to an abysmal level. The Fighting Tigers went 5 of 24 from the charity stripe.
- Childersburg outscored TC Central 23-13 in the third quarter.
- Forward Makhail Simmons and guard Jayden Jones tied for the team lead in points for the Fighting Tigers with 10 apiece.
Who said
- Johnson on playing Talladega in the semifinals: “They’re hot right now. Coach (Chucky) Miller does a great job with them … The first of the year, they gave us a good butt-whoopin’ … and our guys remember that. We’re at home and we hope to come out and play good.”
- Garrett on regrouping for the rest of the season: “We’ve got Childersburg next week at home. We’ll work the rest of the county tournament, try to focus on ourselves and get ourselves better so maybe we can jell for this stretch run right at the end. We’re in a three-way tie in the area with Ragland and Winterboro, and they’re playing good right now. We’ve just got to pick it up.”
Up next
- Childersburg (16-7) will face Talladega in a tournament semifinal Friday at 7:30 p.m.
- TC Central (8-11) will host Childersburg on Monday night at 7:30.