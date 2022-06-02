Childersburg, Sylacauga, Winterboro students honored with Dr. Stanley Threatt Memorial Scholarship

Five high school seniors have been designated the recipients of the 2022 Dr. Stanley Threatt Memorial Scholarship.
Tamia Hancock of Childersburg High School, Jadion Luis Swain of Winterboro, Tashauria Morris of Sylacauga High and DeShawna Garrett and Jaydan Strickland, both of Childersburg High, are this year’s winners, according to a press release.
“The foundation was established by Rev. Stanley Threatt and his wife, Claudia, in 1979,” according to the release. “The vision began with 16 local churches contributing to the foundation to honor high school graduates.”
Rev. Stanley Threatt died in January 2010, and Claudia Threatt passed in May 2014, “but their vision lives on because seven churches have remained faithful and the committee has continued the endeavor.”
Including the most recent recipients, the Dr. Stanley Threatt Memorial Scholarship Foundation has bestowed scholarships to 95 students.