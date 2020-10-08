Childersburg struggles at Montgomery Catholic, falls 42-0

No. 9-ranked Montgomery Catholic proved to be too much for Childersburg in a 42-0 victory on Thursday night.
“We took one tonight,” Childersburg head coach Johnny Johnson said. “They are a good football team. They are one of the top teams in our region. I thought we competed. I thought we played well defensively in the first half despite being down 21-0. I think we did some things well offensively. We were able to move the football.
“It is back to the drawing board. We are going to keep working. We played a good football team. We were outmatched.”
The Knights (6-2,5-0) scored early and often against the Tigers.
Montgomery Catholic scored on its opening drive. The Knight started with a short field after a 27-yard punt return from Jamarion Augustus to the Childersburg 23-yard line.
On the ensuing snap, Jeremiah Cobb ran around right end all the way to pay dirt to give the Knights a 7-0 lead with 10:11 left in the opening period.
After a Childersburg turnover on the next drive, Caleb McCreary connected with Myles Butler for a 46-yard touchdown to increase Montgomery Catholic’s lead to 14-0.
Cobb scored his second touchdown of the game with 1:52 left in the first half on a 9-yard run to give the Knights a 21-0 advantage going into intermission.
The sophomore running back added two touchdowns in the third period to put the game out of reach. Cobb capped off Montgomery Catholic’s opening drive off the second half with a 9-yard scoring run to make it 28-0.
Cobb’s final touchdown run came from 3 yards out to make it 35-0.
EJ Babies punched in a touchdown from a yard out to give the Knights a 42-0 advantage.
Childersburg’s Seth Garrett recovered a muffed punt late in the fourth quarter to give his team the ball at the Knights’ 17.
The Tigers, however, would come up empty on the possession as Cannon Johnson’s pass was picked off in the end zone.
Childersburg (2-5, 2-3) will host Pike County on Oct.16.
“We still have a chance (to make the playoffs),” Johnson said. “We are 2-3 in the region, but it is still open for us. We will need some help. Next week is a big game at home. It is homecoming week. We need to get a win against Pike County. We have to go to play. It is going to be another physical game. This league that we are in is definitely about being physical and running the football.”