Childersburg seniors shine in win over Fayetteville

CHILDERSBURG — Most of his teammates were taking the celebration into the locker room after the Tiger’s 39-0 win over Fayetteville on Friday night, but Childersburg center Skyler Rice walked back out onto the field and took a knee.
“It’s all just getting real,” Rice said. “It’s finally coming to an end, and I really don’t want it to, but everything has to come to an end.”
Earlier this week, Childersburg coach Johnny Johnson singled out Rice’s offensive line as perhaps the unit most responsible for the Tigers' step forward this season. With those guys paving the way, the Tigers (4-6) averaged 5.4 more points a game this season, won an additional game and came a single play away from forcing a tiebreaker more than 10 steps long that might have put the Tigers in the playoffs.
Oh, and they averaged 18.9 yards a play Friday night.
“He improved so much, and he loves the game and good leadership,” Johnson said. “You got to have that good leadership, and he’s a good leader. He leads by example ... and he put out there everything he can for his teammates.”
Rice was far from the only senior to end on a high note. Senior tight end Chris Swain caught a deep pass on Childersburg’s first offensive snap and took it 82 yards for a touchdown.
Then for an encore, he hauled in another on fourth down during the very next drive. This time Swain picked up 33 yards, which ultimately set up his younger brother, Chris Swain, to score from 19 yards out on a quarterback keeper.
Not to be left out, Elijah Sims took perhaps his first running back snap of the season into the end zone from 62 yards out to give the Tigers a 32-0 lead at the break.
“It is definitely bittersweet knowing this is my last high school football game hurts a little bit,” Sims said. “I would love to have one more, but I love the way it ended. Love this feeling, love this city, love this school.”
What to know
—Fayetteville was missing at least seven players Friday night, including starting quarterback Pacey Deloach, due to what Wolves coach John Limbaugh referred to as “internal difficulties.”
—Backup quarterback Hunter Hammonds left the game on his first drive after suffering what Limbaugh believes to be a broken leg. His younger brother, eighth-grader Cameron Hammonds, replaced him and nearly led a touchdown drive after completing back-to-back passes for 13 yards, but he was intercepted forcing one deep in the game’s final minute. Hammonds also drew Childersburg offsides with a well-executed hard count on fourth down.
—Childersburg’s strong showing on offense wasn’t just the work of seniors. Sophomore Phillip Tilley finished with a game-high 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns on only nine carries. Junior Sharod Robertson also found the end zone on a 49-yard run early in the second half.
Who said
—Limbaugh on his eighth-grade quarterback: “I can’t say enough about Cameron Hammonds. He did a great job, and just think what he can do with a couple more years back there at quarterback.”
—Sims on if the Tigers’ program took a step forward this season: “We were definitely a better team this year. We probably had more talent last year, but we was definitely a better team. I think we played better together.”