Childersburg senior shines in Tigers return to softball regional

MONTGOMERY — Childersburg was eliminated from postseason play on the first day of the Class 3A Eastern Regional after a 15-12 loss to Reeltown and a 10-0 loss to Geraldine, but that doesn’t mean the Tigers forgot the fireworks at home.
Seven of the first nine Childersburg batters against Reeltown reached base to light the fuse, then seventh-grader Madison Brooks hit a bases-clearing double to drive in three runs before scoring herself on a wild pitch.
“She plays with no pressure, and that is one of the things I love about her and what type of competitor she is,” Childersburg coach Grant Maddox said. “Comes up, being an seventh-grader in a regional game, bases loaded and she makes it happen.”
The Tigers used that inning to take a 10-4 lead into the fourth inning. There Reeltown used two doubles, one triple and a home run to cut the Tigers’ lead to two before taking the lead away for good in the sixth inning.
Despite their short stay in Montgomery, the Tigers first-year head coach said he was proud of everything his players accomplished to return to the regional round of the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
“No one expected us to be this far, and our program hasn’t been how it needs to be in the last couple years,” Maddox said. “And everyone expected the same outcome, and they proved them wrong. Like I said, they have no reason to hang their heads.”
Three to know
— Sophomore Madison McGowan struck out four of 20 batters faced while giving up seven hits over the final three innings against Reeltown. She remained in the circle for the first five innings of game two, striking out one of 24 batters while allowing 10 hits.
— Geraldine finished the game with four home runs, including two from Tinsley Satterfield.
— Childersburg senior Hannah Nicholson paced the Tigers on Friday in both hits (three) and runs (also three). She was also responsible for one of the team’s five doubles while batting ninth.
Who said
— Maddox on Nicholson’s performance: “She is a very smart player, runs the bases very good. I think after the spring break, her hitting at the plate has improved. … I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
— Maddox on the leadership he saw from seniors Lakenya Swain and Nicholson this season: “It started with them, and they knew it. That is one of the first things I told them when I took over the job. … I told them you’re my seniors, and it is your job to set the foundation.”