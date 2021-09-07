Childersburg seeks to build momentum behind quarterback's return

Childersburg coach Johnny Johnson praised quarterback Chris Swain throughout the offseason, but even the Tiger's coach didn't quite know what to expect when the sophomore took the field under center for the first time on Friday night in a 22-21 loss to Reeltown.
"First of all, live-action is different than 7-on-7. … Now we know we can open up a little bit more for him to let him go play," Johnson said. "And I will give it to him. I thought he had a great game. I think he scored three times for us, and he led the offense well."
Johnson said he felt like Swain grew up in front of him during his first-ever start at quarterback. It was especially evident when the Tigers (0-2) got near the end zone.
"I felt like when we were going goal line and trying to score, I thought he just lift his head and attacked the hole hard," Johnson said.
The quarterback wasn't the only young player to impress his head coach. Johnson said freshman linebacker Ethan McKinney performed well on both sides of the ball, especially on defense, where he stood his ground one-on-one against Reeltown's larger running back.
"Had some bad plays early because it was new to him what they were doing, but he made some adjustments, and he made some plays," Johnson said.
Overall, Johnson felt like things were clicking for his players across the board. The offense was predictably faster with Swain back from his medical absence. The defense also seemed to play with more speed on Friday night, and the players seem to have a much easier time understanding their gap assignments now.
Still, despite those strides, Childersburg found itself on the wrong side of the final score. First, a holding call inside Tiger territory forced Childersburg to punt. Then a missed tackle allowed Reeltown to score the game's final touchdown.
Johnson said he wasn't surprised when Reeltown decided to go for the 2-point conversion and the win instead of playing for overtime late. Reeltown lined up in the wishbone formation and ran power to take the lead for good.
"We didn't plug the hole like we should, and they came off the football, and they just won it," Johnson said. "That was about who wanted it most. … the big backs and the big line, they just manhandled us."
On Friday night, Childersburg will hit the road for the first time this season to face Goshen (0-3, including one forfeit). Opponents outscored the Eagles 105-0 in their two games that actually took place.
So it's possible the Tigers can get a coveted first-win on Friday night. While Johnson believes his team began turning the corner last week, the coach is all-too-aware that the Tigers still have a long way to go this year.
"Us really, we're trying to stay upbeat," Johnson said of the week's preparation. "It was a hard loss. … I've seen them hurt a little bit at that loss. They played hard. Now we just got to keep competing. We can't go back."