Childersburg secures first victory on the road

Childersburg came up one-point short last week, but the Tigers roared to life on Friday night to secure the season’s first win, 47-8 over Goshen on the road.
“Our defensive front played great,” Childersburg coach Johnny Johnson said. “We didn’t give up no points in the second half. We just dominated the second half on both sides of the ball.”
Johnson estimates his team rushed for over 300 yards in the victory. Sophomore Elijah Swain scored one of the Tiger’s touchdowns, but first-year player Sharrod Robertson really stole the spotlight when he found the end zone twice.
“I think it is clicking,” Johnson said. “He understands football right now, so it is clicking right now. He is playing really well right now.”
Robertson and the Tigers (1-2) return home to host Dadeville on Friday.
“We going to enjoy it tonight,” Johnson said. “Enjoy it tomorrow, but we got a big game next week. So we going to enjoy the weekend and go back to work Sunday.”