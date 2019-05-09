CHILDERSBURG -- Yamaree Gaddis signed Thursday to join the United States Army Reserves during a small ceremony at Childersburg High School.
Gaddis will report for duty June 18. Gaddis said she had multiple offers from junior colleges for scholarships to play basketball but decided she really didn’t want to go that route.
Gaddis also said she didn’t want to put the burden on her mom for the cost of a college education, and by joining the Army Reserves, she will be able to take care of her education expenses herself.
In the photo with Gaddis are her sister Talasha Gaddis, grandfather Robert Kirkland and grandmother Irene Kirkland.