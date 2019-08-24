Childersburg High School’s football team churned up more than 300 yards of offense on the ground in a 22-14 victory over Shelby County on Friday night.
Tigers senior running back Terry Thomas punched in the go-ahead score on a 3-yard run with 1:05 remaining.
“It was a good team win for us,” Childersburg head coach Jonathan Beverly said. “The kids played hard really, especially up front on both sides of the ball. I thought our offensive and defensive lines played really well.
“It’s always good to be 1-0. Shelby County’s a tough, hard-nosed team. Whenever you’re playing a wing-T team, it’s just tough.”
Tigers junior running back Xzavion Garrett scored a pair of touchdowns, one from a yard out in the second quarter and the second on a 25-yard run in the fourth.
Childersburg led 14-7 after Garrett’s second touchdown.
Garrett finished with 137 yards on 15 carries, while Thomas gained 75 yards on three attempts.
Shelby County tied the game at 14-all with a 17-yard touchdown run by sophomore Evan Joiner with under three minutes remaining.
Beverly credited defensive coordinator Johnny Johnson for how well the Tigers contained the Wildcats’ wing-T offense after the first series, where the Wildcats took five minutes off the clock and junior running back Raheem Montgomery scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to put the Wildcats ahead 7-0.
“Coach Johnson made some adjustments, and I thought we played great defense, especially after the first drive,” Beverly said. “Zay Youngblood and Terry Thomas both played well, and Andrew Chatman played really well up front. “
Childersburg senior quarterback Cameron Thrash didn’t have many opportunities to throw for the Tigers, but he capitalized on the opening in the rushing attack. He finished with 115 yards on five carries and successfully executed a pair of two-point conversions.
“I was really pleased with Cameron Thrash offensively,” Beverly said. “He commanded the offense all night long and made some big plays when he was called upon.”
The Tigers (1-0) will host Talladega County Central on Friday night at 7.