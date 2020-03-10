Childersburg’s Canaan Johnson selected as Daily Home Player of the Week

Canaan Johnson was selected as The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Childersburg High School’s baseball team to a 2-0 record last week.
“It is an honor. It is a privilege,” Johnson said. “I would like to thank Coach Podo (Josh Podoris). He doesn't make me bunt anymore. I get to swing away.
“Last year, I had to bunt a lot. It is a good feeling when I get to hit now. If I get on I am going to score. I love my 2-hole and 3-hole hitters Lane Dennis and Jordon Fomby. Every time that I have been on base this season, I have been knocked in by one of those two.”
In two games, Johnson went 5-for-6 from the plate with six runs scored and four RBIs in a 14-1 win over B.B. Comer and a 4-1 win over Lincoln.
“I think I had a leadoff single that night (against B.B.Comer),” Johnson said. “It was cold that night, but it was fun. Coach Podo said that we can’t win the game on paper, so we went out there and played our game. I think in my second at-bat, I drove in two RBIs on a double to right field. I think we scored 10 runs that inning.
“On Saturday, we played Lincoln and they were a good ball team. We had good pitching that game. I try to do my job in the field and at the plate every time I step out there. We executed our stuff.”
Childersburg head coach Josh Podoris has been pleased with what he has seen from Johnson this season.
“He is a young kid that we have high hopes for,” Podoris said. “We knew coming into the season that he had the potential to break out. So far, seven games in, that is what he has done. He swings it at the plate and he is solid defensively. He is a leader on the team, he is a quiet leader. He leads by his actions.”
The Tigers are 5-2 on the season -- their best start to a season since 2014.
“I want to make it to the playoffs,” Johnson said. “We are a young team but I think we can do it. We are taking it one game at a time and we believe that we can win.”
The weather hasn’t been kind this spring as the Tigers have had to postpone or cancel four games this season due to the rain. Johnson said the rain has limited them, but they are still working on the things that do not require them to be on the field.
“We stay in the cages whenever we can,” Johnson said. ”We can't get fieldwork in like fielding ground balls and things like that, but we stay in the cages as much as we can to stay on top of our game.”
The sophomore shortstop tries to model his game after Washington Nationals’ shortstop Trea Turner.
“I believe I play a lot like him,” Johnson said. “I play hard like he does.”