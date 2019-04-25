CHILDERSBURG -- Childersburg High School senior Austin Hollis signed a letter-of-intent to play baseball for Miles College during a ceremony in the school’s gymnasium Wednesday.
Hollis was one of two Tiger pitchers to sign with the Golden Bears. Teammate Austin Douglas will be joining him as they trade blue and white for purple and gold.
After rebuffing an offer from Talladega College and getting a chance to play in front of scouts from Miles, Hollis said he received an offer from the Golden Bears and took a visit.
“I went to a baseball game,” he said. “They seemed to know how to have fun and win, so that’s pretty much what made me decide (to choose Miles).”
Childersburg head coach Cory Williams said the Golden Bears will be getting a ‘bulldog’ when Hollis arrives on campus.
“He’s a pitcher through and through,” Williams said. “He’s just a guy that goes and attacks the zone. He throws three pitches extremely well, so I think he also is going to make an immediate impact as a freshman with that group.
“He’s an extremely hard worker who has leadership ability … He pushes himself about as hard as I’ve ever seen anybody push themselves.”
Williams added Hollis didn’t have to be vocal to be a driving force on the team.
“Austin’s not really one who says a whole lot,” Williams said. “He’s more of a ‘lead by example’ (guy) in the way he carries himself, keeps his composure and gives our defense that sense of security knowing that they’re playing defense behind him.”
Childersburg limped to a 3-12 start in Hollis’ senior season, but the squad went 5-5 in its final 10 games as Hollis said the group kept working.
“As far as that season went, our only issue seemed to be we couldn’t come together as a team,” Hollis said. “We started to do that later in the year. Obviously, at the end of the year, we started playing a lot better.”
The Tigers won their last three home games.
“I’m going to miss the coaches, the teachers, playing at home and getting to see my family and friends who are watching,” Hollis said.
Hollis said he wants to get a degree in criminal justice.
“There’s just a lot I can do with it,” he said. “I’m looking into being a lawyer. That’s kind of the plan.”