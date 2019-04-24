Childersburg's Austin Douglas signs to play baseball for Miles College

CHILDERSBURG -- Childersburg High School senior Austin Douglas signed a letter-of-intent to play baseball for Miles College during a ceremony in the school’s gymnasium Wednesday morning.
Douglas said he had several options at the next level, including Talladega College, Huntingdon College and Faulkner University. Familiarity and financial factors helped Douglas make his choice.
“I like Miles because there are people from Childersburg that are there,” he said. “I heard from them that it was a really good school, but also, it’s going to be a lot cheaper for me, which is going help me out because I don’t have to worry as much about being in debt and everything.
“I really just wanted to go to where I was going to be able to keep playing baseball because I love the game.”
Childersburg head coach Cory Williams said Miles is getting a hard worker.
“He’s going to fight tooth-and-nail for everything he gets,” Williams said. “He’s going to be an immediate impact (player) right way in that pitching staff at Miles … By the time he’s a junior or senior, he’s a leader, a natural-born leader and he’s going to give that team a lot of leadership down the road.”
In his senior season, Douglas played catcher and occasionally pitched for the Tigers. He said Miles has a different plan for him.
“They like me as a pitcher, so I’ll go do whatever they need me to do,” he said.
Douglas said he will definitely miss Childersburg when it’s time to leave.
“It’s always been home to me,” he said. “I love the people and I love everything about it. Sports, school, everyone knows everybody. So if you know one person, you’re probably going to know their cousin or their sister. It’s like a small town, big family type of thing.”
The senior also played football for the Tigers, an endeavor he said helped sharpen his leadership skills.
“Every sport you play is going to help you grow as a leader,” Douglas said. “It has helped me tremendously because it’s a bigger team. You have more people to worry about and more people to try to guide.”
Douglas said while his senior season didn’t translate into as many wins as the team would have liked, the group weathered the storm of a fifth consecutive losing campaign.
“I definitely see in the future for Childersburg that they’re going to figure some things out and keep moving forward,” he said. “As for my senior year, it was a lot of fun playing with them. That was the main thing. Even though we weren’t winning all the games, we were having fun together.”
When it comes to his education, Douglas said he plans to study forensic science.
“It’s always interested me as far as looking into crimes and stuff, just looking at everything that happens and why it happens,” he said.