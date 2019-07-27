LINCOLN -- An anti-bullying rally and forum was held at Brunna Valley Baptist Church in Lincoln on Wednesday as part of Childersburg resident Monica Mann’s outreach program.
Mann’s program is entitled “Stop the Bullying Before … Something Bad Happens,” or STBB for short.
Since the summer, Mann has visited various sites in the community to share her own experience of being bullied. Mann said she was bullied at her former place of employment, which resulted in her resignation.
Mann, who is an evangelist, said God spoke to her about starting STBB.
“When we are servants of God, we allow Him to turn negative situations into positive solutions,” Mann said. “It was something He put on my heart and decided to use me to glorify Him.
“This isn’t about me, it’s about preventing bullying in all forms and stopping it before something bad happens, such as suicide.”
Brunna Valley Pastor Patrick Washington supports Mann’s program and decided to invite Mann as part of the church’s “Awareness Wednesdays,” which are on the third Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. Washington said the public is always welcome to attend.
“Bullying can happen anywhere, even in the church,” Washington said. “It’s important that as a church body we communicate and talk about issues such as bullying.
“Our church welcomes everybody, and we encourage our members and guests to not be afraid to talk to us about what’s going on in their lives. We are all really glad to support Monica and STBB.”
Washintgon noted he invited several other area churches to attend.
Brunna Valley members in attendance expressed the importance of having an outlet such as church to talk about real world problems, such as bullying.
“I was bullied in the past,” Brunna Valley member Ernestine Shelborne said. “When you are bullied, you often feel alone and like you can’t go on, but I tell others that if I can make it through it, they can, too. They have to have faith.
“It’s important to have a good relationship with your church and religious leaders because they can help your through it.”
During the rally, Mann not only shared her story, but also what to do if you or someone you know is being bullied.
“It’s set up like a forum, where the audience can ask questions,” Mann said. “We also perform different scenarios showing how someone should and shouldn’t react if they are being bullied.
“What I’ve learned through my research is that it’s important to engage the bully in conversation because you never know what they could be going through as well. They often lash out at those they feel they have authority over.”
Mann said she hopes the program will help prevent bullying at all ages, but especially with youth.
“It’s so important to speak up and not just watch and let it happen,” Mann said.
Lincoln Elementary fourth-grader Pamela Hill shared that she was bullied in school last year, but she encouraged others her age to not be afraid to speak up.
“At the beginning of the year, there was a girl who was being mean to me,” Hill said. “I asked her why she was doing it. She said because she thought it was funny. I told her it wasn’t nice, and that it hurt my feelings. After talking to her, we ended up becoming friends.”
Mann said her motivation to share her anti-bullying message is the alarming rate of teen and youth sucide.
“It’s heartbreaking that it continues to happen,” Mann said. “Our children deserve to have better futures.”
Mann is also selling STBB shirts to help spread awareness.
“I have sizes youth-large to extra large for $10,” Mann said. “Sizes 2x to 5x are $12, and tie-dye are $13 to $15.”
“It’s my goal that people will wear these shirts out and about in the community to help spread awareness. When you wear this shirt, you are saying that you will stand up to bullying and will no longer tolerate it happening to you or someone you know.”
Mann said she plans to have more STBB rallies.
“I will be announcing future events through my Facebook page,” Mann said. “Any interested churches, schools or businesses can contact me about setting up a rally and forum.”
Mann said she would not be able to host the rallies without supporters such as members of Brunna Valley.
“I want to thank Pastor Patrick Washington and lady Antina Washington and the Brunna Valley Church family for their sincere love and support,” Mann said. “I am so grateful to God that He saw fit to connect us, and I feel like we have been connected all our Christian lives.
“But most of all, I am so overjoyed for all the youth who attended, participated, opened up and shared with us. I believe by faith that each one of those children were enlightened and given a new outlook for humanity.”
For more information on STBB, contact Mann at EvgMonica@gmail.comor 256-267-8273.