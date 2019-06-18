CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg City Council during its meeting Tuesday night authorized Mayor Ken Wesson to execute documents relating to a Retail Business District Grant of $95,000 from the United States Department of Agriculture.
Wesson said he received a phone call from Kent Crumley of the USDA office in Anniston, informing him the funding to replace the roof on a building at 101 8th Ave. SW, which the city recently received title to from the Alabama Department of Revenue, had been approved.
In other business, the council approved expenses for the Childersburg Parks and Recreation Department’s girls 10-under and 12-under all-star softball teams to play in a district tournament hosted by Talladega on June 29. The fees are $160 per team.
Also gaining approval was a request by the city’s 14-under baseball all-stars to participate in the Babe Ruth State Tournament, hosted by Mobile on June 28. The fee is $650. The council also approved lodging and per diem expenses for municipal Parks and Recreation Director Anthony Murphy to attend the tournament in Mobile.
Also Tuesday:
The council approved purchasing an ⅛ page ad in The Daily Home’s “My Hometown” special section for $155, to be paid from Fund 23;
The council nominated Nancy Addison to a position on the County Board Of Equalization;
The council approved the purchase of a sponsorship package from the Childersburg Quarterback Club for $300, to be paid from Fund 23;
The council approved a one-time transfer of $15,000 from Fund 23 to the Christmas Fund to pay for updated holiday decorations; and
Approval was given to pay invoices in the amount of $169,926.92.
The next regular council meeting will be July 2 at 6:00 p.m.
-- Tom Roberts is president and CEO of the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce.