The Childersburg City Council on Thursday approved four requests from the Police Department, including $15,955 for a new seven-workstation computer system, complete with hub, server, software, maintenance service, as well as off-site data storage.
The council also agreed to raise the pay rate for lieutenants by 25 cents per hour, due to an increase in workload and responsibility.
Approval was also given to promote Brandon Hughes from patrol officer to sergeant, as well as to hire Madison Whitehead as a patrol officer, effective June 3. She will attend the police academy from August through November.
Mayor Ken Wesson recognized Miss Coosa Valley Chandler Mordecai with a proclamation as she prepares to compete in next month’s Miss Alabama Scholarship Pageant.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a request from the Fire Department to transfer Dylan Jenkins from full time to part time temporary.
•Approved a request to make repairs to the roof line at the Fire Department Bay with Allied to install closed cell foam insulation at a cost of $7,038.
•Approved a request from the Park and Recreation Department to hire Peyton Logan as a seasonal, part-time, temporary employee at a rate of $9.50 per hour.
•Approved a request to hire Michael Reed as part time permanent Park and Recreation operation coordinator (maintenance/athletic director) at a rate of $10.28 per hour, effective June 17.
•Approved purchase of culvert pipe from Cavco to be installed at the Recreation Center Annex at a cost of $1,409.71.
•Approved a request from the Street Department to purchase a STIHL FS111R commercial weed trimmer at a cost of $314.46 from Ag-Pro.
•Approved payment with CLRA funds for a half-page advertisement with The Daily Home.
•Approved payment of invoices in the amount of $113,078.06.
The next regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. May 21.
Tom Roberts is president/CEO of the Greater CoosaValley Chamber of Commerce.