CHILDERSBURG — Childersburg Police this morning continue to search for a man who robbed the local Marathon gas station at gunpoint Sunday.
According to CPD Investigator Kevin Koss, the robbery occurred around 5:35 p.m. Sunday at 36535 U.S. Highway 280, Koss said.
The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build, wearing a camo mask and shirt, black pants and purple latex gloves.
“After robbing the gas station, the subject fled on foot behind the store,” Koss said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Childersburg Police Department anonymously at 246-378-5747.