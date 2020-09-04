Childersburg police investigating shooting that left man dead Tuesday

CHILDERSBURG -- Childersburg police are investigating a shooting incident that left a man dead early Tuesday.
According to Lt. Kevin Koss, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Parkdale Drive just before 5 a.m. Sept. 1 on a “person down” call. When the officers arrived on the scene, they found Coryunta Davidson, 20, a Childersburg resident, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Koss said Davidson’s body was found on the side of the road next to the car he had been driving, a white Acura.
Davidson’s body was sent to the state forensics lab in Montgomery for an autopsy. Pending the results, Koss said he could not comment on exactly how many times Davidson had been shot or which shots might have been fatal.
Investigators also recovered physical evidence at the crime scene, including evidence that was sent off to the state ballistics lab in Hoover.
As of Friday afternoon, there are no witnesses or suspects listed in the case.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Childersburg Police Department’s investigation line at 256-378-5747.