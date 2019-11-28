CHILDERSBURG — There is still time to reserve a seat for the Childersburg Parks and Recreation Department’s Breakfast with Santa set for 9-11 a.m. Saturday.
“We have limited slots available,” said Tova Lee, activities director for Childersburg Parks and Rec. “We will have both Santa and Mrs. Clause there to take pictures and visit with guests.”
There will also be crafts, music and a color contest available for children, Lee said.
The meal includes a sausage biscuit or a gravy biscuit for $5 per person, or two biscuits for $7. Breakfast also comes with juice, milk or water.
Childersburg Parks and Rec. will also be accepting donated canned or dry food that will be delivered to Alabama Childhood Food Solutions.
Childersburg Parks and Recreation Department is at 300 First St. SE in Childersburg.
To make a reservation for Breakfast with Santa, contact Lee at 256-404-1509.