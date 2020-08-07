Childersburg native, former Auburn football player WIlliam Lee Carpenter passes away

CHILDERSBURG -- Family, friends and local officials are mourning the loss of Childersburg native William Lee Carpenter, 65, who passed away last Thursday, July 30, after a longtime battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS.
Carpenter, called Lee by his friends, is remembered as a good man, friend, husband and father along with an excellent teacher, coach and athlete
Former Childersburg High School teammate and longtime friend and neighbor Bill Moody remembered Lee as a fearless competitor and a leader on and off the field.
“He was quite the fella,” Moody said. “Any accolade you could bestow on Lee would be deserved.”
Lee’s life long friend, County Commissioner Malley Limbaugh, agreed that Lee was a special athlete but said he never let it get to his head.
“He was one of those guys that never got cocky about it,” Limbaugh said.
Moody said Lee led the Childersburg football, basketball and baseball teams to impressive records during their senior year in 1969, with the school losing only six games between the three sports.
Limbaugh gave their team one of their only losses that year while playing for Talladega High School, beating Childersburg in a Saturday night game as the last game of the regular football season.
After his triumphant senior year, Lee went on to play college football at Auburn University, playing with Auburn legend Pat Sullivan.
Lee graduated from Auburn and taught history and coached football at Talladega High School and later Homewood High School, where he retired in 1986.
Lee’s son Andy Carpenter said it was in ‘86, when Andy was 10, that his father began to notice weakness in his arms and legs, a worrying sign for an otherwise healthy and active 33 year old man. That year, Andy said Lee was diagnosed with ALS, a disease that eventually degrades the nerve cells that operate muscles throughout the body.
After his diagnosis and retirement, Lee packed up the family and moved back to his hometown of Childersburg, where he lived for the rest of his life. Limbaugh said the two grew up next door to each other, and when the Carpenters moved back to town, Lee bought the house next door to his so they could be neighbors once more.
Andy said that while his father gradually had a harder time communicating, his diagnosis never touched his mind and he never changed who he was.
“He never changed in terms of who he was,” Andy said. “Dad was relentlessly positive.”
Andy said that despite his condition, Lee was at every ball game he and his brother Jeff ever played in.
Andy said his parents were very active in the community in Childersburg and the community embraced them in return.
“The community report we got from his hometown of Childersburg was amazing,” Andy said.
He said Lee was such a fixture at Childersburg games that the high school built a platform for him to watch games from.
Andy, Moody and Limbaugh all agree that Lee really focused on the blessings he had in life, more than anything else, and that positivity had a way of rubbing off on people.
Limbaugh specifically said that knowing he was next door has been a great comfort to him during the current pandemic.
Childersburg Mayor Ken Wesson said that while people say good things about everyone, “it’s true about Lee.”
Andy said his dad just had that way with people.
“Anybody who had the opportunity to spend time with him is better off,” he said. “I am proud of the legacy he left.”
Lee is survived by his wife, Gail Smith Carpenter, who is described by Andy as “the rock of our family,” his two sons Andy Carpenter and Jeff Carpenter; his sister Nanda Carpenter; and loving grandchildren.