Childersburg Middle named a ‘2020 Standout School’

CHILDERSBURG -- Childersburg Middle School was recently named a “2020 Alabama Standout School” by Niche, a national data and research organization, as part of its “2020 Best Schools” rankings.
“We are very excited to receive this honor,” said Jason Jacks, CMS assistant principal. “It couldn’t have been achieved without the dedication and hard work from our principal, Jena Jones; teachers; staff; and students.”
According to Niche’s website, the list is “based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education.”
The list, which is categorized at the high, middle and elementary school levels, is also limited to schools where at least half of the students are identified as economically disadvantaged and received at least a “B” grade on Niche’s overall rankings.
The rankings were based on data Niche collected on subjects such as school diversity, graduation rates, state test scores, SAT/ACT scores and more.
CMS received an overall B-plus grade from Niche and landed in the top 15 of the state’s “Standout” middle schools, checking in at No. 13.
Jacks praised the school’s culture and curriculum.
“I truly believe in our school and community,” he said. “We are creating an environment of problem solving. Whether our students want to go to a four-year college, a two-year junior college, a trade school or directly into the workforce, providing them with the necessary tools is something we take very seriously.”
Added Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, “Childersburg Middle is a shining example of project-based learning and the integration of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) standards. As a result, students are performing at higher achievement levels, which is certainly indicative of their inclusion in the Niche ratings. The teachers also pay careful attention to standards and work diligently to provide exemplary instruction.”
