Childersburg mayor OK’d to negotiate land sale to Alabama Childhood Food Solutions

CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg City Council voted Tuesday night to authorize Mayor Ken Wesson and the Childersburg Land Reuse Authority to negotiate the sale of 20 acres of property in the municipality’s industrial park.
Wesson explained that Alabama Childhood Food Solutions was interested in purchasing the property for a warehouse that would serve eight counties, including Talladega, St. Clair and Calhoun. The Alabama Department of Economic and Commercial Affairs and the East Alabama Regional Planning Commission will also be involved in the negotiations.
Once complete, the warehouse is expected to create seven to nine new jobs.
Alabama Childhood Food Solutions is a nonprofit, so it will not be paying any taxes, “but we’re happy to work with them, happy for the city to work with them,” Wesson said. “I am very much in support of this project, and so is the council.”
Alabama Childhood Food Solutions describes its mission on its website as “feeding children, increasing childhood development and breaking the cycle.” In 2019, the organization provided 601,000 meals to children in central Alabama and provided some 400,000 pounds of food to area families.
The budget
During the same meeting Tuesday, Wesson said the council also approved a budget for the current fiscal year of $4,992,827, with a $31,473 surplus. Wesson said there was a slight uptick in revenues over the previous year, but the main difference is that most city employees were granted a 2.5 percent raise. The exceptions were the municipality’s police officers and a few employees in the Street Department, who also had their salaries adjusted upward, he said.
Also Tuesday, the council:
Approved the hiring of a part-time firefighter/paramedic for $15.49;
Approved travel and training expenses for the police chief to attend continuing education classes in Dothan;
Announced a public hearing would be Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 5 p.m., to receive comments on the possible rezoning of several pieces of property across 3rd Street from City Hall from residential to business. All of the properties are currently being used as businesses, Wesson said; and
Announced their next regular meeting will take place following the hearing, starting at 6 p.m.
Chris Norwood is a staff writer for The Daily Home.Reach him at cnorwood@dailyhome.com.