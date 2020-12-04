You have permission to edit this article.
Childersburg mayor given OK to enter talks with company eyeing 700 acres in industrial park

The city of Childersburg inaugurated its new administration Monday, Nov. 2. The new administration includes incumbent Mayor Ken “Yank” Wesson and incumbent council members Brandon Robinson (Ward A), Bill Moody (Ward B) and Angie Twymon (Ward C), along with newcomers Tommy Ivey (Ward E) and Wesley Allen (Ward D).

 

CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg Council voted Monday night to approve a resolution for Mayor Ken Wesson, as chairman of the Childersburg Local Redevelopment Authority, to work with a company interested in purchasing approximately 700 acres in the city’s industrial park. 

Wesson said the resolution allowed him to “enter into discussion about the lease purchase,” but said he could not go into detail Friday. “We’re in preliminary discussion on a potential project,” he said.

Also Monday night, the council:

  • Authorized a one-time longevity bonus to city employees based on years of service;
  • Approved a resolution adopting Tier I retirement for all eligible employees, improving recruitment and retention;
  • Purchased a $200 ad with the Childersburg High Bases Loaded Boosters; and
  • Announced the next regular meeting council meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m.

Tom Roberts is president and CEO of the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce. 

Staff writer Chris Norwood contributed to this story.

