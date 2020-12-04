Childersburg mayor given OK to enter talks with company eyeing 700 acres in industrial park

CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg Council voted Monday night to approve a resolution for Mayor Ken Wesson, as chairman of the Childersburg Local Redevelopment Authority, to work with a company interested in purchasing approximately 700 acres in the city’s industrial park.
Wesson said the resolution allowed him to “enter into discussion about the lease purchase,” but said he could not go into detail Friday. “We’re in preliminary discussion on a potential project,” he said.
Also Monday night, the council:
- Authorized a one-time longevity bonus to city employees based on years of service;
- Approved a resolution adopting Tier I retirement for all eligible employees, improving recruitment and retention;
- Purchased a $200 ad with the Childersburg High Bases Loaded Boosters; and
- Announced the next regular meeting council meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m.
