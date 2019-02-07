TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Childersburg man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted by a jury of robbery in the first degree and kidnapping in the second degree.
Travorious Carroll Fowler, 27, was sentenced Tuesday by Talladega County Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff. According to District Attorney Steve Giddens, Fowler was given a life sentence for the conviction for robbery in the first degree and 20 years in prison for kidnapping in the second degree. The sentences will run concurrently, Giddens said.
Both charges stem from an incident at the Gupta Food Mart on Alabama 21 in August 2017.
According to evidence presented at trial in December, Fowler broke through the locked doors of the convenience store and brandished a knife at the cashier. He took the cashier’s keys and was taking her outside, still at knife point, to her car when police arrived.
Fowler’s defense argued he had been shot in the woods nearby before the incident at the gas station, and he insisted that the cashier call 911, which she did. In this version of events, the cashier willingly gave him her keys and was not coerced in any way.
The incident was captured on video tape, and audio from the 911 calls was also played for the jury.
Also in court this week:
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Jerry Wayne Hamilton Sr., 72, to reckless endangerment, and sentenced him to 12 months in jail, suspended, 24 months probation. Hamilton was indicted on a charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Hubert Leon Patterson, 60, to distribution of a controlled substance and sentenced him to 23 months in prison, suspended, 24 months probation;
Woodruff accepted guilty pleas from Joshua Vernon Moses, 27, to burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, four counts of possession of a forged instrument and promoting prison contraband in the first degree. He was sentenced to 115 months in prison, split, 19 months to serve, followed by 24 months probation, with all sentences running concurrently;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Darrick Devante Wilson Jr., 26, for criminal use of defensive spray, and sentenced him to three years, split, 120 days to serve and 24 months probation. A charge of robbery in the third degree was dismissed;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Revish Peoples, 45, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and sentenced him to 58 months, split, 18 months in prison and 24 months probation, and 12 months in jail, concurrent, respectively;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Brittany Leanne Day, 30, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and sentenced her to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation and 12 months in jail, suspended, 24 months probation, concurrent, respectively.