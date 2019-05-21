SYLACAUGA -- A Childersburg man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of an acquaintance in the Mill Village on Monday.
Steven Ryan Dawsey, 36, was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $75,000 bond set by Talladega County Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff.
According to Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore, deputies responded to a dead body call on the 100 block of Central Avenue just outside Sylacauga at 9:20 a.m. Monday.
The deceased was identified as Nicholas Evan Mrazek, 32. Kilgore said Mrazek failed to show up for work Monday morning, and his boss had gone by his residence to check on him.
Kilgore added the preliminary cause of death was multiple stab wounds, but Mrazek’s body had been sent to the state forensics lab for an autopsy.
After speaking with several people, investigators developed Dawsey as a suspect in the case. Dawsey was located in Sylacauga on Monday and was ultimately arrested.
Kilgore described Dawsey and Mrazek as “acquaintances,” and said Dawsey had apparently visited the victim’s home in the Mill Village in the past.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Kilgore said there did not appear to be any aggravating circumstances that might elevate the charge to capital murder.
According to his social media profiles, Mrazek was a native of Memphis, Tennessee. It was not immediately clear how long he had lived in Alabama.
Murder is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison. A person serving a life sentence for murder must serve a minimum of 30 years, day for day, before being considered for parole.