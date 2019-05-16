CHILDERSBURG -- A Childersburg man has been arrested and charged with having sex with a 13-year-old girl, videotaping the act and then sharing it on social media.
De’Marron Trintaule Looney, 20, was arrested by Childersburg police Wednesday on two counts each of rape in the second degree and sodomy in the second degree, and one charge of disseminating or displaying child pornography.
Total bond was set at $50,000 by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Looney posted bond and was released Thursday afternoon.
Childersburg police Lt. Kevin Koss said Looney is charged with having sexual relations with a 13-year-old on at least two occasions between Nov. 1, 2018, and March 1 of this year. The sex acts were recorded without the juvenile’s knowledge, and the suspect then shared the videos to an online message group, Koss said.
Alabama law defines rape in the second degree and sodomy in the second degree as occurring when a suspect is over 18 and a victim is between the ages of 12 and 16, and at least three years younger than the suspect.
Rape in the second degree, sodomy in the second degree and dissemination or display of child pornography are all class B felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.