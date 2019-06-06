CHILDERSBURG -- A Childersburg man arrested and charged with statutory rape three weeks ago has been re-arrested and charged with having sex with a different under-aged girl while out on bond, according to Childersburg police.
Lt. Kevin Koss said Thursday that De’Marron Trintaule Looney, 20, was arrested Wednesday after allegedly being caught in the act with a 14-year-old. Koss added the victim in this case was not the same as the 13-year-old girl Looney was charged with having sex with last month.
Looney is in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond. Koss said he will likely have a preliminary hearing sometime Friday before District Court Judge Jeb Fannin. Bond, if any, will be set during that hearing.
Looney was arrested May 15 on charges of rape and sodomy in the second degree and for the alleged dissemination or display of child pornography.
At that time, Koss said Looney allegedly had sex with a 13-year old girl on at least two occasions between Nov. 1, 2018, and March 1. These sex acts were recorded and then shared with others online, Koss said.
Bond in the first case was set at $50,000 by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth. Looney was able to post bond in that case the day after he was arrested.
Rape in the second degree and sodomy in the second degree are both defined as occurring between a suspect who is over 18 and more than three years older than the victim, and a victim who is older than 12 but younger than 16.
Rape and sodomy in the second degree and dissemination or display of child pornography are both class B felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.