Childersburg man arrested, charged with first-degree rape

CHILDERSBURG -- A Childersburg man was arrested Friday on a single count of attempted rape in the first degree, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
The 46-year-old male was arrested by Childersburg police after the alleged victim in the case made a complaint, according to Lt. Kevin Koss.
The victim, Koss said, is an adult female who knew her attacker. The defendant is accused of attempting to physcially force her into having sex him, but she fought back and prevented him from doing so.
The victim made a complaint to police, who arrested the defendant in Childersburg without further incident.
Bond was set at $15,000 on the arrest warrant, Koss said. The defendant was able to post bond and was released from jail the same day he was arrested.
The Daily Home does not generally publish the names of accused sex offenders until they have been convicted or pleaded guilty.
Rape in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.