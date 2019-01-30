A Childersburg man is being held on a total bond of $11,000 after being arrested and charged with felony theft, forgery and two misdemeanors, according to Talladega County Metro Jail Records.
Byron Marcell McCrimon, 35, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, and was still behind bars Wednesday evening.
According to Sgt. Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, McCrimon had allegedly done some contract work for Talladega College. The college then issued a check for $2,500, which McCrimon cashed.
According to Jones, however, McCrimon apparently made at least one photocopy of the check before cashing it. Sometime after cashing the original, McCrimon allegedly took the copy to the Comet Mini-Mart near Sylacauga and successfully cashed it, as well.
The duplicate check was returned by the bank Jan. 4, Jones said.
McCrimon was arrested with the assistance of the Childersburg Police Department, Jones said.
In addition to the theft and forgery charges, McCrimon was also served with warrants for resisting arrest in Childersburg in January and probation violation in Sylacauga.
Bond was set at $5,000 each for the theft and forgery charges and $1,000 for the resisting charge; he was being held without bond on the probation violation as of Wednesday evening.
Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison. Possession of a forged instrument in the third degree is a class D felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison. Resisting arrest is a misdemeanor.