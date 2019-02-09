CHILDERSBURG -- Childersburg High School’s girls basketball team cruised past Leeds 57-32 to claim the Class 4A, Area 8 championship Friday night.
The Lady Tigers (30-1) enjoyed a 47-19 advantage going into the final stanza.
“We take every game one game at a time, but we also try to stay healthy this time of year,” Childersburg head coach Gavin King said. “We were able to get a bigger lead in the second half and substitute a lot. All 11 girls have pretty much gotten to play in every game this season, and that’s helped us.
“We’re going to be really healthy going into the sub-regional game. We also got some good conditioning tonight. I’m really proud of the girls. They put all the work in and they deserve it.”
Childersburg junior guard Eunique McKinney led her team with 13 points -- all in the first half -- while guard Jakiah Roston added 12 points, nine rebounds and eight steals.
Leeds saved its best quarter for last as freshman Zoie Galloway put up eight of the Lady Green Wave’s 13 points during the period. Galloway finished her night with 21 points and an all-tournament team nod.
King gave his bench players some work as the game wound to a close, but following the 10-3 run by the Lady Green Wave, he rotated his starting unit onto the floor to kill the run.
“We have some growing pains,” he said. “We’ve got two freshmen and a seventh-grader who are getting a lot of 4A varsity experience. At a lot of schools, girls in that grade would be on the junior varsity team. They’re playing some big-time competition, and that’s going to help them in the future.
“We’ve got nine of our 11 coming back next year, so we definitely will be an experienced team ... because of all the games we’ve been able to get these girls in.”
Senior forward Yamaree Gaddis (six points, five rebounds, two steals and one block) earned tournament MVP honors.
“She’s a great senior leader,” King said. “She really brought it tonight. She did a great job rebounding and played hard on defense. She got two fouls kind of early in the first half, but she was able to play smart and not really get in foul trouble the rest of the game.”
Three to know
- Ke’Asia McKinney, Eunique McKinney and Jailah Swain joined Gaddis on the all-tournament team.
- Jordan Davis represented Leeds on the all-tournament team, while Montevallo’s Takila Hill rounded out the group.
- Childersburg’s 30th victory of the season extended its winning streak to 16.
Who said
- Gaddis on earning tournament MVP and playing with her teammates: “I’m very appreciative to get MVP. I’m very happy with this team I play with. I wouldn’t want to play with anybody else. I love all these girls. It’s amazing. I’m glad we get to play here on Monday, and we’re just going to get better.”
- King on hosting a sub-regional game: “It’d be nice to have a big crowd here on Monday. These girls have won maybe 22 or 23 straight home games. They’ve only lost one home game here the last two years, and we need some energy from the fans Monday. We’ll be hosting Elmore County’s girls at 7 (p.m.) with a trip to Montgomery on the line. We hope we can get our students, the community and some fans out here to see us at home.”