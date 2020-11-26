Childersburg High takes second place in video contest

Childersburg High School placed second in the Alabama Association of School Boards’ ninth annual “Road to Success” student video contest, according to a press release.
The placement came with a $1,000 reward.
The one-minute video emphasized the school’s six different career tech paths and emphasis on service, with some 10 percent of last year’s graduating class opting for military service.
“Video entries from across the state were submitted and judged by a team from Alabama Public Television’s education and production staff,” according to the release.
APT interim executive director Philip Hutchesion said: “The team at APT is proud to partner with AASB for this annual contest showcasing the creativity of Alabama’s students. We are always impressed with the thought and skull that students put forth to showcase how their schools are paving the pathway to success.”
The winning videos will be showcased Dec. 5, during the annual AASB convention at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-Wynfrey Hotel, and can also be viewed online www.aptv.org and www.alabamaschoolboards.org.
First place went to Wetumpka High School, and third to Colbert Heights High. Flomaton High won an honorable mention.