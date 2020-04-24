Childersburg High student chasing educational goals while enjoying new respect given fast-food workers

CHILDERSBURG -- Childersburg High senior Tavaria Johnson wears a plethora of hats when it comes to school, whether it's her involvement in many clubs, organizations and extracurriculars, or her dedication to a 4.0 GPA.
Johnson also finds herself on the front lines of helping combat the coronavirus pandemic via her role as an essential worker serving customers at Taco Bell in Childersburg, where she is trained in food preparation and as a cashier.
As she adapts to balancing distance learning with life as an essential worker, Johnson said one of her biggest challenges is staying motivated when it comes to schoolwork.
“We’ve been working mostly five days out of the week now,” she said. “Obviously, when I have my one or two off days, it’s hard for me to want to use those to sit down and study.
“I’m enrolled in the patient care technician course, so for right now, I’m supposed to test in May to get my certification, so that’s something very serious that, if I don’t pass it now, I’ll have to test again and pay later on. That’s a class that is very study-heavy, and it always has been.”
When it comes to protecting customers and themselves at work, Johnson said all workers wear gloves and masks as they fill orders.
“We have no contact -- no touching each other or the customers,” she said. “When we’re giving the food out through the window, it has to be on a tray. The customers have to swipe their own cards or put the money inside of a cup. Everything’s more tedious now. It’s hard to maintain speed that way. It’s also difficult to operate because you have to be making sure that you’re not touching anyone.”
Johnson said her primary reason for working was to help fund the many extracurricular activities she participated in at school.
“Obviously, club fees are pretty expensive once you get involved in almost everything,” she said. “That’s pretty much what my motivation was. Also, just being able to take care of myself whenever I needed to and having some extra money to go out with and watch a movie or something.”
She added being able to aid the community through work and provide an essential service has instilled a deeper sense of pride given the negative stigma often attached to fast-food workers.
“People used to be kind of degrading, rude about certain things or (say) we don’t take our jobs seriously, but now, we’ve been cloaked with the name ‘essential worker,’” she said. “Now, we’re the ones who are staying open late. We’re the ones working, and most of the people who were that way aren’t now.
“Sometimes, people come through and kind of laugh at the fact we have to wear gloves and stuff, but still, we’re working and we’re providing for them.”
While she doesn’t miss the workload that comes with having classes in a more traditional setting, Johnson said she misses the social interactions when it comes to life before distance learning.
“I would say being around my friends and my teachers was something I valued and I looked forward to every day, you know, seeing them and seeing the smiles on their faces because everyone is so close at my high school,” she said. “It’s hard not being able to see them whenever I want to or tell a joke or get a hug, even now, from anyone because those (people) were my support system.”
Johnson had her hands in many clubs and organizations, including the Student Leadership Team, Future Business Leaders of America, Key Club, Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Mu Alpha Theta.
She also served as president of the Southern Talladega County Chapter of Health Occupation Students of America, volunteered as a peer tutor, started at keeper for the girls varsity soccer team and donned the costume of “Tyg,” the school’s mascot.”
“I loved being involved and giving back to the community, even before I became an essential worker,” she said.
Some of her favorite high school subjects include anything related to science, biology and chemistry, as those subjects tie into her career goal of becoming a neurosurgical physician’s assistant. She said her goal is to attend Jacksonville State University in the fall while working as a patient care technician during the summer, but the uncertainty the coronavirus pandemic brings creates more questions than answers.
“I’m the type of person that likes to plan, so having all these plans going on, then all of a sudden, everything has to stop for whatever reason, it’s kind of hard because you don’t know what other steps to take,” Johnson said.
Johnson said remaining open-minded and flexible to change is one of the biggest takeaways she’s learned from recent experiences brought about by the pandemic.
Childersburg High Principal Dr. Quentin Lee commended Johnson for her resolve and work ethic, both in and out of the classroom.
“Tavaria is a first-class student,” he said. “She’s been extremely dedicated to her school for as long as she’s been there. She’s extremely involved, she works hard and she’s extremely proud of her school. She’s always been really goal-driven and really focuses all her energy into going to the next level.
“For her to be able to balance working as well as studying for the exams she has to come up and finish for her senior year has just been remarkable. It shows her character and the expectations that she’s put forth for her life -- to be able to deal with this pandemic that’s going on as well as providing for her future and her family.”
Lee added what Johnson and many other students in the county who are balancing education and essential work are doing will be remembered in the future.
“We study in the books about the different things our country has been through and the impact young people have played,” he said. “Now, our students are actually creating history. They’ll be able to tell generations to come about how they actually carried America on their backs simply by providing services, while at the same time earning funds for their families. I think they understand the importance of it and I think it’s given them a heightened sense of pride as well.”