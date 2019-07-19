Childersburg High FCCLA chapter receives honors at national conference

CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter recently received multiple honors during the organization’s National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California.
2019 graduates Moesha Brown, Ariana Jackson and Makya Patterson competed on behalf of the chapter during the five-day conference June 30-July 4.
More than 4,700 FCCLA members competed in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events at the national conference.
STAR Events are competitive events in which members are recognized for their proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills and career preparation, a press release notes.
The top scoring students were awarded bronze, silver and gold medals for their achievements.
According to CHS FCCLA advisor Tammy McWilliams, all three students received silver medals at the national conference.
Brown, who is planning to attend the University of Alabama in the fall, competed in the Promote and Publicize STAR competition.
Jackson, who also plans to attend Alabama in the fall, and Patterson, who will be attending Central Alabama Community College, competed in the STAR Advocacy competition.
In order to advance to the national level in a STAR Event, members first compete at the district and state level, McWilliams noted.
“Ariana, Makya and Moesha were all awarded gold medals at state,” McWilliams said.
Additionally, the CHS chapter was also recognized as the state of Alabama winner for Families acting for Community Traffic Safety.
“They all worked really hard on the project,” McWilliams said. “It was something the entire community was behind and supported. Students even visited the six other area schools to bring awareness to distracted driving.”
According to McWilliams, the chapter also conducts multiple fundraisers and outreach events during the school year, such as collecting prom dresses and distributing essential needs baskets
“Last year, we had 35 members and doubled our membership from the previous year,” McWilliams said. “We continue to grow.”
About FCCLA
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work and societal issues through family and consumer sciences education.
The national organization has more than 175,000 members and more than 5,300 chapters from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
For more information regarding the CHS chapter, contact McWilliams at 256-315-5475.