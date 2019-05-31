ROTA, Spain -- A 2010 Childersburg High School graduate and native of Alpine was awarded the Junior Sailor of the Quarter (JSOQ) for the first quarter of 2019, serving aboard USS Porter (DDG 78).
Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Dezmond Twymon, who has served in the Navy for six years, is the engineering department division leading petty officer and expert in all aspects of the ship's auxiliaries systems, ensuring Porter's ability to provide sustained heating, cooling and habitability resources constantly.
The work Twymon does on a daily basis supports the ship’s readiness for combat operations.
"He has been instrumental in training and supervising a junior team, while serving as engineering operational sequencing system publication manager," said Command Master Chief Abel J. Griego, Porter's senior enlisted official. "As such, his initiative, leadership, in-depth technical and administrative knowledge contributed greatly to validation and completeness of mission-ready publications."
Porter is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer armed with long-range missiles intended for air defense to counter threats to friendly forces posed by manned aircraft, anti-ship, cruise and ballistic missiles.
Porter is forward-deployed and operating out of Rota, Spain.
Destroyers are warships that provide multi-mission offensive and defensive capabilities. They are 510 feet long and can be armed with tomahawk land-attack missiles, variants of the SM missile family, advanced gun systems and close-in gun systems.
Destroyers are deployed globally and can operate independently, as part of carrier strike groups, surface action groups or amphibious readiness groups.
Twymon is attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham and his spouse, Tiffani, resides in Alpine.