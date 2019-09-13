CHILDERSBURG -- Childersburg High School’s football team battled Class 4A, Region 4 foe Holtville in a tug-of-war of momentum that the Tigers lost 28-20 in the final quarter.
The region loss served as a spoiler for the Childersburg faithful fans and alumni in attendance to celebrate homecoming.
“We never got into a rhythm,” Tigers head coach Jonathan Beverly said. “I thought we were focused. I thought we were ready to play, and at times, we looked ready to play. We were just too inconsistent, and you can’t be inconsistent in a region game. It’s gonna bite you.”
The Tigers led 20-14 going into the final stanza, but Childerburg’s defense surrendered touchdowns on back-to-back Holtville drives.
Bulldogs quarterback Braxton Buck found Peyton Cox on a 5-yard touchdown pass, then running back Kolby Potts punched in a 2-yard touchdown run with 7:07 to play.
“It’s big to pick up one on the road,” Holtville head coach Jason Franklin said. “It’s something we haven’t done since 2013. We have not won a region game on the road since 2013. That is huge for our kids, huge to come in here, be able to compete and get two touchdowns being down right there late.
“We threw a pick-6 that puts them up 20-14, and we’re able to go get two of them right there. It shows a lot of perseverance and a lot of the competitive spirit of our guys tonight. I’m proud of them.”
Prior to the late scoring drives, the Bulldogs’ offense had put on a pedestrian effort, with just one touchdown in its first six opportunities with the ball -- a 19-yard pass from Buck to Broc Freeman.
Five to know
- The Tigers scored on their opening possession on a 1-yard run by quarterback Cameron Thrash to take an 8-0 lead after running back Xzavion Garrett converted the two-point attempt via run. Thrash finished his night 11 of 18 passing for 93 yards and two interceptions and rushed for 50 yards on 11 carries.
- Both defenses returned interceptions for touchdowns. For Childersburg, it was defensive back Lamar Duncan who picked off a Buck pass in the flat and raced 40 yards for a score. Holtville’s return went for 70 yards.
- Garrett put up more than 150 yards rushing on the ground for Childersburg, with more than half coming on a score prior to the Tigers’ interception return. Garrett split the Bulldogs’ defense up the middle for an 80-yard scamper.
- Potts led the way for Holtville on the ground with 123 of the Bulldogs’ 129 rushing yards on 23 carries.
- The Bulldogs had to play without quarterback Kelandre Baker, who missed the game due to injury, but Buck contributed through the air. He went 10 of 14 passing for 124 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He completed his final six passes after the pick-6 for 100 of those yards.
Who said
- Beverly on how to move on from the loss: “Next week, we’ve got to go on the road against a tough Handley team and try to find a way to win. It’s not a must-win, but it’s a need-to-win game.”
- Franklin on Potts’ performance: “He is a competitor. He’s a ballplayer. You look up, and you’re going to find Kolby Potts out there. The kid played his heart out tonight.”
Up next
- Childersburg (2-2, 0-2) will travel to face Handley (2-1, 1-0) next Friday.
- Holtville (2-1, 1-1) will host Elmore County (0-3, 0-2) next Friday.