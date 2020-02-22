Childersburg girls will face tall task in Class 4A state semifinal vs. Anniston on Tuesday

CHILDERSBURG -- Childersburg High School’s girls basketball team will return to the Class 4A Final Four at Legacy Arena in Birmingham for the second straight season Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers (31-4), Southeast Regional Tournament champions, will clash with Northeast Regional Tournament champion Anniston (27-3) at 3 p.m. The Lady Bulldogs have won 17 straight games.
“Anniston is a really good team,” Childersburg head coach Gavin King said. “They’re very fast, very tall and very skilled. Of course, they played in a state championship game last year, so they’ve got experience playing on that court just like we do.”
Rogers defeated Anniston 46-38 in last year’s 4A state championship game after downing Childersburg 50-41 in a semifinal, so both the Lady Tigers and Lady Bulldogs are looking to improve on their Final Four showings from last winter.
“Anniston does a lot of things that we try to do as far as full-court pressure,” King said. “Right now, they’re playing a really suffocating man-to-man defense. They like to get it out and run. They shoot the open shots, they get the ball up and down (the court) and they can put some points up. We like playing fast and like putting a lot of shots up.”
King said the further teams go in the postseason, the harder it becomes to force turnovers because most teams in the Final Four possess good guards who can handle the ball.
“Our turnovers that we forced last year in the Final Four were lower than some of our regular-season games, and that probably will be the case again on Tuesday,” he said. “If we’re not going to be able to score points off turnovers, we’re going to have to do some little things elsewhere to give us a chance to win.”
One key for Childersburg is how well it responds to Anniston’s press.
“We’re going to have to do a good job of running our offense when they’re pressuring us -- handling the ball, making strong passes and not turning the ball over that way,” King said. “We’re also going to have to play smart on defense and stay out of foul trouble. We can’t afford to have any of our older girls on the bench very long because of fouls.
“In a big game like this, you’re going to have to do a whole lot of things right to move on because there’s only going to be two teams left come Friday.”
He added his girls will have to fight for the ball in the post.
“They’ve got two post players well over 6 feet tall (Kiana Montgomery and Asia Barclay) that are very athletic as well,” King said. “We’re not going to be able to jump with them. We’re going to have to block them out.”
King said one of the players he’ll be relying on inside to combat the Lady Bulldogs’ bigs, eighth-grader Aubrey Foy, is more than capable of performing on this stage.
“Foy, right now, is putting up some big rebound numbers in the postseason,” King said. “We’re going to really need her to battle against their post players. She’s very special for an eighth-grader. I don’t think this moment will be too big for her.”
If the Lady Bulldogs attempt to neutralize the threats posed by senior point guard Eunique McKinney and senior power forward Ke’Asia McKinney, King said he believes other players can step up to the challenge.
“Gabby (Wilson) hit some big 3s for us lately at the regional (tournament),” he said. “I have full confidence in her and really all of our girls. If we have a little bit of daylight, I want them to shoot the 3. I hope we’re able to get a lot of 3-balls off on Tuesday. She shoots them with a lot of confidence.
“Gabby and Jakiah (Roston) are both seniors who played in the Final Four last year. Jakiah’s going to have to help us handle the ball, run our offense and shoot it when she’s open. She has had some games where she’s put up a lot of points. Hopefully, this will be one of them.
“Gabby’s shots, hopefully, will fall, and that’ll be a much-needed boost in scoring away from the McKinneys.”
Throughout the season, King spent plenty of time rotating his reserves into contests, with as many as 14 players getting minutes in regional play. Those minutes served to prepare his depth and keep his starters’ legs fresh.
“We like to play a lot of girls, so hopefully, somebody off the bench will come in, give us a spark or make a big shot here or there for us,” King said. “I have confidence in every girl we put in that she’ll be able to contribute in some way to the game.”
King said even if everything’s going Childersburg’s way offensively and the shots are falling, his squad must contain an Anniston offense that’s averaged 67.4 points per game in its current win streak.
The Lady Tigers have allowed just two teams to top 60 points -- 2A Sacred Heart twice (60 and 65) and Shelby County (73).
“If we don’t execute on defense and block out, Anniston may score so many points, it won’t matter what kind of offensive night we had,” he said. “Right now, we know what we have on offense. Each girl knows what their strengths and weaknesses are.
“We’re really locked in on our defensive game plan to try and slow Anniston down, take them out of some things they like to do, and we’re going to key in on some of their leaders as I’m sure they’re going to do to us. We’ll just have to see who executes better on Tuesday.”
King said a win Tuesday would be the biggest one in the program’s history.
“It’d be one step further than last year’s team and it really would be a day for the history books,” he said. “To have a shot to play in the state championship game means so much. It really would be special if everything fell right for us, we played a great game and we were able to move on.
“This season has been one of the best in the school’s history regardless, and these girls have an awful lot to be proud of. Now that … we’ve made it back, we’re obviously locked in on giving our best effort Tuesday and seeing what happens.”
Tuesday’s winner advances to the state title game Friday afternoon at 4.