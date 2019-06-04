CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg High School girls basketball team hosted of some the top programs in Class 5A, 6A and 7A for its first playdate of the summer Monday.
Hoover, Gadsden City, Opelika, Calera and Mortimer Jordan were all in attendance. Talladega County Central and Talladega also participated.
Childersburg went 2-2 on the day with wins over Calera and Gadsden City. The Lady Tigers fell to Opelika and Hoover.
Childersburg head coach Gavin King said he wanted to make this summer tough for his Lady Tigers, who reached the 4A Final Four last season.
“Playing big schools is definitely what we wanted coming in,” King said. “I didn’t want any days this summer to be easy. If we are not practicing, we are going to be playing really good competition to challenge our girls and push them because they know if they don’t try as hard as they can, things won't go our way… For us to go 2-2 against 6A-7A competition is really good.”
Childersburg defeated Calera 37-29 before falling to a talented and deep Hoover team 63-18. The Lady Tigers also fell to 6A foe Opelika 52-30.
Childersburg finished the day with a 32-21 win over Gadsden City.
“We had to get back used to the speed of the game,” King said. “We have been off for two or three months and we only had four days of practicing coming into (Monday).
“It took awhile for us to get our game legs up under us. By the fourth game, we caught up to the speed of the schools that were here. We were able to play at a higher level.
“Hopefully, we can take that effort that we were giving, especially on the defensive end, and bring that to the playdates the rest of the week and this summer.”
Childersburg has three starters returning from last season’s team that advanced to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
King said he has a good mix of experienced and inexperienced players. He hopes the game experience his underclassmen gain this summer will show them what it takes to play on the varsity level.
“We have some experience coming back,” King said. “We have half that have played in some big games, and the other half played middle school ball last year.
“We have a group of girls that is going to have to bring the younger ones along, but by the end of the year, we will be a complete team. We have a long wait until February, when the games really start to count.
“Hopefully, after 27, 28 games this summer, some of the inexperienced ones will be on a higher level.”
The Lady Tigers will return to action today at a Winterboro playdate, which starts at 9 a.m.
Childersburg will also host another playdate June 10.