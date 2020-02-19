Childersburg girls returning to Big Dance! Down Handley for region championship

MONTGOMERY -- Childersburg High School’s girls basketball team outlasted a fiesty Handley squad 43-38 in the Class 4A Southeast Regional Tournament championship game Wednesday evening at Garrett Coliseum.
The Lady Tigers advanced to their second-straight Final Four at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.
“Last year was the first in school history,” Childersburg head coach Gavin King said. “We’ve got five seniors. Our goal all summer, all offseason, all 35 games we’ve played until now was to get back to Birmingham. We put it on shirts. That was the goal, and these seniors have done that.”
Childersburg fought off a late rally by Handley, which trailed 39-27 with 4:12 to play.
“Handley is maybe the most scrappy, just tough team we’ve played all year,” King said. “For us to have, I think, at one point a 13-point lead kind of late in the fourth and have them cut it down to four, there’s no quit in that team.
“If I’m not mistaken, they don’t have any seniors. We’re dropping down to 3A, so 4A can have them next year.”
Handley fell behind 8-4 early in the second quarter but mounted an 11-0 run over the course of three minutes that put the defending regional champions on the ropes. King called a timeout with Childersburg down 15-8 with four minutes left in the half.
Childersburg had closed the distance and pulled even at 15-all by halftime.
“We’re very fortunate that the game was tied at halftime,” King said. “We were able to regroup, come out the same way we started. We put together more runs than they did in the second half, but when it was 15-8 and we called that timeout, that was a very critical moment in the game.”
Lady Tigers point guard Eunique McKinney, the tournament’s MVP, picked up three fouls in the first half as she battled through adversity. She finished with eight points, 11 rebounds, six steals and four assists.
“The game, it was very intense,” McKinney said. “When we first came out and nothing was falling, the refs and the other team got into my head and I was getting frustrated. So I kind of let my team down, but I applaud them for still standing up and taking it -- not getting down because I got down.
“If it wasn’t for them, I don’t think me, myself would have done all I did out there for them. I’ve got the best teammates out there. I’m usually the one who keeps them up in the game, but when I’m down, they help me back up.”
Childersburg opened the third period with a 3-pointer by senior shooting guard Gabbrielle Wilson. From there, Handley spent the rest of the contest chasing after the Lady Tigers.
“She (Wilson) did that against Headland,” King said. “We came out of the locker room, and she hit the opening shot in the last round (a 61-40 win). She hit another big one again tonight. Aubrey Foy, our starting center, is an eighth-grader. She battled inside. Ke’Asia McKinney battled with (Grace) Rittenhouse, No. 14. She’s a great player for them.”
Handley scored eight of its 13 points off turnovers in the final frame.
“They’re scrappy and they get a lot of steals,” King said. “They’re short and fast, so they can get down low and get the ball. That’s obviously something we need to work on before we go play in Birmingham, but we survived. At this point, that’s all that matters.”
Three to know
- Handley came up almost empty at the free-throw line. The Lady Tigers went 2 of 13 from the charity stripe, including an 0-for-7 outing in the first half.
- Ke’Asia McKinney joined Eunique on the all-tournament team. She finished with 10 rebounds, nine points, four blocked shots and three steals. Foy chipped in nine points and 12 boards, while Wilson led the team in points with 10 and added six rebounds, five steals and an assist.
- Rittenhouse, a junior center for Handley, tied sophomore guard Teanna Watts for the team lead in points with 13. Watts came up big on the boards with 11 rebounds. Both players made the all-tournament team.
Who said
- King on facing Anniston in the Final Four: “The way Handley plays -- very tough, very quick, very aggressive -- that’s the kind of game you need to see before you see the pressure you’re going to get from Anniston. We’ve known that at some point, there’s a chance we’d run into them. We get to play them on a big stage, so we’re excited for the challenge.”
- Handley coach Courtney Strain on her girls’ effort: “The fight that this team has, you can’t teach it. Their heart, their grit, their fire -- they’re 5-foot nothing and they’re battling with 5-10s and 5-11s out there. We haven’t been given any credit this year by our own people. People come to me all the same saying, ‘You can’t shoot the ball,’ ‘You don’t score the ball enough’ and ‘You’re not going to win in the playoffs.’ It’s our fuel. And I’m sick of it. I’m just going to be honest with you. I told my girls this -- this is only the beginning of what’s to come, so get ready. I’m not planning on going anywhere. I’m happy at Handley. People ask me all the time. I’m there to stay unless God has some other crazy plan for me. This crew, I’m telling you. If you’d seen that locker room just then, they’re ready to start for next year.”
Up next
- Handley (24-8) heads to the offseason, where it can prepare with all of its pieces coming back for the 2020-21 campaign.
- Childersburg (31-4) will meet Anniston on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the 4A Final Four at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Oneonta 46-14 in the 4A Northeast Regional Tournament championship game Wednesday evening to advance.