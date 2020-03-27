Childersburg girls place 5 on Class 4A-5A All-Talladega County Basketball Team

CHILDERSBURG -- Childersburg High School’s girls basketball team had a historic 2019-20 season.
The Lady Tigers were one of the top teams in Class 4A this winter. Childersburg finished with its second straight 30-win season and a second trip to the Final Four in as many years.
The Lady Tigers (31-5) fell to eventual state champion Anniston 50-42 in a state semifinal.
“Our biggest goal, especially with five seniors, was to get back to (the Final Four at) Birmingham,” Childersburg coach Gavin King said. “We did that and we won 30 games along the way … Once we got there, our goal was to win, and we lost to the state champs for the second year in a row. We really represented the school well, and I am very proud of the season that we had.”
Childersburg had five players selected to the 4A-5A All-Talladega County Team, including the Player and Coach of the Year.
Eunique McKinney was a first-team all-county selection as well as The Daily Home 4A-5A Player of the Year.
The Southern Union signee averaged 12.4 points, six rebounds, six steals and 3.6 assists per game for the Lady Tigers.
McKinney played a major role in Childersburg’s postseason success. The 5-foot-9 guard was MVP of the 4A Southeast Regional Tournament in Montgomery.
“Eunique went over 200 steals this year,” King said. “I think she had 204 steals. She was able to stay healthy all year, which was great. She played a lot of ball. Her steal total put her seventh all-time in the AHSAA (for) single-season steals. Her defense was great.
“She really did well playing aggressively on defense and managing her fouls, which was a big goal of ours. We needed her on the floor. She flirted with foul trouble a lot, but she was able to remain on the floor.
“She was an overall stat stuffer with her rebounds, points, assists and steals. She was a true all-around great player. Her versatility is going to help her a lot at Southern Union.”
Ke’Asia McKinney also earned first-team honors. The second-team all-state forward averaged 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Lady Tigers.
Gabby Wilson, Jakiah Roston and Aubrey Foy were named honorable mention.
King was selected the 4A-5A Coach of the Year for the third season in a row. King said he couldn’t have done any of this without his assistant coaches: Johnny Johnson, Robert Kirkland, LaChaunt Prince, Brad Mitchell and Matthew Tigue.
“It is obviously an honor in Talladega County,” King said. “There are so many great coaches. It really comes down to the players because we had great players and we had great results.
“I don’t play any. The girls are the one that put in the work, and they are the ones that go perform. I had a lot of great help this year.”
A glimpse at the remaining 4A-5A All-Talladega County selections:
MUNFORD
Mallory Moore, second team
LINCOLN
Jayla Morris, first team
Bailey Gowers, second team
SYLACAUGA
Aurelle Turner, first team
Dakota Johnson, honorable mention
TALLADEGA
Takerria Swain, second team
Imani Booker, second team
Alyana Heath, honorable mention