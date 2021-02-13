Childersburg girls keep winning streak alive in area title game

SYLACAUGA ⸺ Childersburg secured its fourth consecutive area championship on Saturday afternoon with a 42-28 victory over Saks in the Class 3A, Area 9 title game.
“Really proud of this group of girls to win the area championship,” Childersburg coach Gavin King said. “That was the first goal that we set this season, and we were able to do it.”
Of course, no one, including King, could have predicted how the Tigers’ gameplan would shift in the final quarter.
With more than two minutes left in the game, Childersburg (17-11) stopped trying to score and started passing the ball around the perimeter to run out the clock. The Tigers did so effectively, eating up more than 30 seconds on a single possession.
“We weren’t expecting to need to stall the ball out and just the way the night unfolded kind of going cold from the field, not a lot of rhythym, probably from the layoff,” King said. “But I felt our defense was playing well enough if we could milk the clock, at least we could secure the win pretty or not.”
That defense held Saks’ lead scorer Miracle Bass to 11 points.
The Tigers’ top scorer, eighth-grader Rakiya Spell, finished with a game-high 13 points and a team-high five steals.
Spell was also the only Tiger to knock down a 3-point shot, despite the fact that the team attempted 25.
Three to know:
⸺ Saks only trailed by six points at the break largely because the Tigers missed at least half a dozen relatively uncontested layups.
From a defense standpoint, the Tigers often flashed the talent of the team that had previously beaten Saks by 22 and 28 points, but without the offense to sustain it, the Tigers struggled to separate themselves until the very end.
⸺ One of the brightest spots for the Tigers offense came in the second quarter when senior Lakenya Swain took control of the paint, scoring six points, four of which came in the first 90 seconds while also hauling in a fair share of rebounds.
Swain finished with a team-high 13 rebounds but only eight points. King said Saks doubled her defensively down the stretch in an attempt to force the Tigers to rely on their perimiter shooters.
⸺ Swain, Spell, eighth-grader Kamareona Simmons and sophomore Jada Swain (no relation) represented Childersburg on the all-tournament team.
The Tigers declined to name an MVP after the win.
Who said:
King on his team winning a fourth-consecutive area title, despite returning zero starters this season.
“This is our 17th win, area champs, and this is going to be the baseline year moving forward. Every year we’re going to improve on what we are. … and we’ve done that four years now, and that’s been because of the players here and how hard they’ve worked.”
Up Next:
Childersburg hosts Piedmont on Monday night.